Hot Docs film festival to spotlight Inuit rights, Lac Megantic, Canucks riot

Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, the Canadian producer of "Twice Colonized", is photographed at the Hot Docs Festival film line-up announcement in Toronto, Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston) Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, the Canadian producer of "Twice Colonized", is photographed at the Hot Docs Festival film line-up announcement in Toronto, Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the 2023 federal budget impacts you

The federal government unveiled its spring budget Tuesday, with a clean economy as the centrepiece, and detailing targeted measures to help Canadians deal with still-high inflation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speak to media as they arrive to deliver the federal budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

King Charles III makes world debut as tour starts in Germany

King Charles III arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for his first foreign trip as Britain's monarch, hoping to improve the U.K.'s relations with the European Union and to show that he can win hearts and minds abroad, just as his mother did for seven decades.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton