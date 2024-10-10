Homicide unit takes over investigation into 'suspicious death' of man in Brampton

The death of a man in Brampton has been deemed suspicious, and Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau has taken carriage of the investigation.

Officers arrived at the home on Lord Simcoe Drive, in the area of Dixie Road and Williams Parkway, at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a medical assist call.

An officer is pictured behind police tape at a home in Brampton where one person was found dead Wednesday October 9 2024.

Police said a man was located in the residence without vital signs and was shortly pronounced dead.

“Our homicide bureau, they have been monitoring the situation since yesterday. What I can tell you today is our homicide bureau has taken the carriage of this investigation,” Const. Moulika Sharma told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“This is being treated as a suspicious death.”

The identity of the victim has not been released. Sharma said a postmortem examination had been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

“We don’t know if it is an accidental death, a murder or just medical,” she said.

“The circumstances relevant to the death of the victim that is a part of our investigation, and we are looking at the details, which is why our investigators, they will be looking to execute the warrant at the house to locate for evidence or any other information.”

Police are on the scene of a suspicious death in Brampton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (CP24/Beatrice Vaisman)

Sharma confirmed that one person was taken into custody on Wednesday and subsequently taken to the hospital as a precaution.

She said that person had been released unconditionally due to insufficient evidence at this time.

It is unclear if the individual is being considered as a person of interest in the case. Sharma said police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

“We do not have any other suspect information at this time; however, our homicide bureau they are canvassing the area to gather any evidence,” she said.