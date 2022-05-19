Homicide unit investigating death of man found with gunshot wounds after Pickering crash

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds following a crash in Pickering Thursday afternoon.

Durham police were called to the area of Taunton and Brock roads just around noon for a single-vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found a grey Honda that came to a stop metres away from the road, with the driver inside suffering from serious injuries.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

"They located evidence which would indicate that that driver was suffering from some gunshot wounds. And as such, our homicide unit was called in," Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said.

She noted that the identity of the driver will not be released until an autopsy is done. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted Friday.

"We don't have any information on what had occurred. That investigation is still going on. It's very much in the primary stages," Bortoluss said.

Police have not released possible suspect information.

Bortoluss is appealing to anyone with information, especially those who were in the area between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., to contact police.

"We need those witnesses to come forward," she said. "Anyone with any sort of dashcam video or any video in this area (is asked) to come forward."