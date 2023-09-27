Toronto

    • Homicide unit investigating death of man found in Hamilton

    Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in Hamilton's Durand neighbourhood. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in Hamilton's Durand neighbourhood. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

    Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a man found in Hamilton’s Durand neighbourhood.

    Police have not released many details about the investigation but said the man was found near MacNab Street and Jackson Street.

    “It is early in the investigations and more details will be released when available,” Hamilton police said in a social media post.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News