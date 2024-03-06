Homicide unit investigating after woman found dead in home north of Toronto

York Regional Police say the homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a home in Vaughan overnight.

Neighbours told CP24 that they awoke to the sound of sirens sometime after 12:30 a.m.

"We woke up and there were sirens all over the place," One neighbour said. "We just heard from the bedroom everything – ambulance, fire trucks, police everywhere."

Images from the scene showed yellow police tape cordoning off the Woodbridge home, in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road.

Police told CP24 that they are investigating the incident as a "suspicious death" at the moment. They said there is no threat to public safety.

One male has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said. There is no information so far as to the relationship between the male and the woman who died.

No charges have been announced in the case so far.

- With files from CP24 Reporter Courtney Heels