A man is dead following an overnight shooting in a North York parking lot.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m., Toronto police responded to a shooting at a parking lot in the area of Keele Street and Ingram Drive.

Occupants of two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other before fleeing the scene, police said.

A man in his late 20s or early 30s was located at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Toronto paramedics.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said there is no one in custody and they have not released a suspect description.