TORONTO
Toronto

    • Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Brampton: police

    Share

    Peel police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Brampton early Friday morning.

    Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area or St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive at 12:55 a.m., police said on social media.

    One adult male was located deceased inside the vehicle, police said.

    Police said the homicide unit is investigating, although the cause of death was not disclosed and no suspect information was released.

    Police tape could been seen covering off a large area of the residential street Friday morning and at least one evidence marker was observed in a driveway.

    Sareta Rai lives in the area and says she found the man sitting in a running vehicle parked in her driveway.

    “I was so scared. It was so late and I don’t know who he is,” she said.

    Homicide investigators could also been seen canvassing the area and knocking on the doors of neighbours' homes.

    Police are expected to provide an update on the incident later this morning.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The best movies to watch when you're feeling lost

    When you're feeling lost and cut adrift, movies can be more than a distraction. Film critic Richard Crouse offers five films you can watch that have messages about finding purpose and direction in life.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News