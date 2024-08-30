Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Brampton: police

Peel police say a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Brampton early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the area or St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive at 12:55 a.m., police said on social media.

One adult male was located deceased inside the vehicle, police said.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating, although the cause of death was not disclosed and no suspect information was released.

Police tape could been seen covering off a large area of the residential street Friday morning and at least one evidence marker was observed in a driveway.

Sareta Rai lives in the area and says she found the man sitting in a running vehicle parked in her driveway.

“I was so scared. It was so late and I don’t know who he is,” she said.

Homicide investigators could also been seen canvassing the area and knocking on the doors of neighbours' homes.

Police are expected to provide an update on the incident later this morning.

This is a developing story. More to come.