Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say

A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall in York Region on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to the food court at Upper Canada Mall, located near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, around 6:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a “homemade incendiary device,” police say.

According to police, the device had been detonated. No one was physically injured.

Investigators later learned a male suspect had arrived at the food court, placed the device in a planter box and then fled the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards with the help of the canine unit.

Toronto resident Michael Gatdula, 19, has been charged with multiple offences in connection with the incident, including arson with disregard for human life, unlawful possession of explosives, and use of explosives with intent to destroy property and possession to endanger life.

The charges have not been proven in court and no further details about the incident have been released.

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators reminded residents that if they see something unusual or suspicious, to call police immediately.

“Every precaution should be taken when suspicious devices or packages are found,” officials said in a statement.

“Do not handle any material that could be hazardous or explosive, evacuate the area and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information to contact them or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.