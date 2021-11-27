TORONTO -- One person is dead and another is critically injured following a hit-and-run collision in Ajax early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road East, police said in a tweet published just before 5:30 a.m.

At that time, police said they were investigating a serious motor vehicle collision in the area. A subsequent tweet would reveal that the suspect fled from the scene of the crash, only to be arrested shortly after.

An elderly passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police said.

Nearby roadways are closed as the investigation continues. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area for most of the day.

No other details have been released by police.