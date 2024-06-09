Historic Canadian church in Toronto’s west end devastated by fire: a loss 'too great to comprehend'
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to St. Anne’s Anglican Church on Gladstone Avenue, just north of Dundas Street West, just before 8 a.m.
The scene of a fire at St. Anne's Church in Toronto can be seen above. (CP24)
Footage from the scene this morning showed the blaze, which had evolved into a four-alarm fire. It caused significant structural damage and destroyed much of the roof.
Police say that no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
“This is incredibly devastating for my congregation. It’s devastating for this community,” Father Don Beyers, a priest at St. Anne’s, told reporters in an update on Sunday afternoon.
“I cannot express how far-reaching [the impacts of] this church fire is.”
St. Anne’s was built between 1907 and 1908, and was designated a heritage easement by the City of Toronto in 1996. It was the second St. Anne’s at that site. The first church was built there in 1862 at the same location facing Dufferin.
Beyers said that the church has provided a “vital resource” to many communities within the area and the city of Toronto in general. It hosts music and arts programs, Sunday worship services, community dinners and serves as a wedding venue among other pursuits, he said.
In addition, it was home to the only known piece of religious artwork made by the Group of Seven, alongside other notable paintings.
According to its website, the church’s interior design was commissioned by Group of Seven member J.E.H MacDonald. He enlisted a number of other artists to help execute the design, including Fred Varley and Frank Carmichael, who went on to be create, in-part, the revered Canadian painting group, Group of Seven.
However, in the Sunday afternoon update, Beyers’ said that it appears the artwork has been destroyed.
“This is the only church that featured artwork by members of the Group of Seven, and I’m sorry to say, but that’s been lost from what I can see,” he said.
St. Anne’s ‘much more than just a building’
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Davenport Coun Alejandra Bravo amplified the important role that St. Anne’s had on both the local community and in Canada.
“It’s something that we cannot replace in Canada, and in the world, but this is much more than just a building. This is a place that has provided support, home, love, brought people from the community together, served needs of people who needed it and provided the spiritual support that people so desperately needed in times where they’ve also fallen on hard times,” she said.
“…Davenport has lost something that can never be replaced, and the grief that people are expressing to our office is tremendous.”
Crews are battling a fire at St. Anne's Church in Toronto on Sunday. (CP24)
The church was designated a National Historic Site by the government of Canada in 1996 for its interior artwork.
Not only were the paintings done by legacy Canadian artists, but, according to Parks Canada, their detailed combination of written texts, narrative imagery, decorative plasterwork, and detailed architectural lines within the building manifest the 19th century Arts and Crafts movement that sought to pair architecture, painting and sculpture.
It’s a loss, Bravo said, “too great to comprehend.”
Too soon to know the cause of fire: TFS
Police say to expect delays in the area and use alternative routes, as Gladstone Ave is closed between College and Dundas street while crews continue to put out the fire.
“At this point our focus, our primary focus, is to make sure we knock down the remaining bulk of the fire and the hotspots, that we don’t allow it to spread, and the investigation will follow our normal systematic-scientific approach,” Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop told media.
Jessop said that the investigation will begin this afternoon, however it is “way too early” to speculate the cause of the fire.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Capital gains proposal to be presented to Parliament on Monday, Freeland says
The Liberal government plans to take the first legislative step Monday toward increasing the inclusion rate on capital gains.
Historic Canadian church in Toronto’s west end devastated by fire: a loss 'too great to comprehend'
A historic piece of artwork has been lost in a fire that destroyed much of church in Toronto’s Little Portugal area on Sunday.
Body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island
The body of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his family said.
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
BREAKING Centrist Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war Cabinet, resigns over lack of plans for postwar Gaza
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation on Sunday.
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages
At least 274 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. The Israeli military said its forces came under heavy fire during the complex daytime operation deep in central Gaza.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his third straight Canadian F1 Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, holding off McLaren's Lando Norris and George Russell of Mercedes.
-
'It will not happen again,' Montreal mayor wants answers after terrasses closed on Grand Prix weekend
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante would like a post-mortem by Monday after fire department officials told a number of restaurants to close their terrasses on Friday night during one of the busiest nights of the year.
-
A Pentagon-funded Quebec mining project does not meet with unanimous approval in Duhamel
Residents of Quebec's Outaouais and Laurentides regions fear that a mining project near the municipality of Duhamel will harm the environment.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public health resources 'not sufficient' as city sees uptick in infectious diseases: report
A report finds significant increases in a variety of infections in 2023 when compared to data averaged out from 2017 to 2019.
-
3 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Prince of Wales Dr.
Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Fight or flight': Here's how to defeat the burnout at the workplace
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins mobile home owners being forced to move, but have nowhere to go
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
-
A freighter ship in Lake Superior collided with something underwater, U.S. Coast Guards says
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
-
Woman dies after collision with Northern Ont. police boat early Friday morning
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Accidental car seizure, Hells Angels, rats in Waterloo
An accidental car seizure by the Bank of Canada, a raid at a Hells Angels clubhouse, and rats spotted in Uptown Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
'Was told I'd never run again': OPP officer leads the pack at fundraising run in Paris, Ont.
OPP officer Dylan McKinnon has gone from being told he'd never run again to finishing his own cancer research fundraising event.
-
Vehicle strikes bus shelter, four pedestrians suffer serious injuries: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
London
-
Police seek suspect in London arson investigation
The London Police Service is on the lookout for an arson suspect following a fire in the Wateroak Drive area.
-
Fatal fire in Tillsonburg
One person has died in a house fire in Tillsonburg, Ont.
-
Forest City Road Races adds cash prizes in 42nd year
The 42nd annual Forest City Road Races proved to be the running event's biggest yet.
Windsor
-
The roots of the LaSalle Strawberry Festival: Why is it named after strawberries?
Have you ever wondered why the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is named after strawberries?
-
Windsor booster and long-time business owner Ted Farron dies
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
-
Woman charged after entering Chatham home, asking about resident's children
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County walk to end ALS raises funds and awareness
A Simcoe County walk to end ALS was held at Sunnidale Park Sunday morning.
-
Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Police Sargeant on cross-country cycling journey stops in Collingwood
Collingwood OPP welcomed Sargeant Dayne Campbell of the Vancouver Police Department on Saturday as he cycles across Canada to raise funds for cancer research.
Winnipeg
-
Families, friends set to remember victims on anniversary of Manitoba bus crash
The year that has passed since a bus crash killed 17 seniors headed to a Manitoba casino on a bright late-spring day has been one of grief, community support, a slow return to normal and, for some, a long road to recovery.
-
RCMP, family concerned for missing woman
Mounties say a woman who told friends she hit a tree Friday hasn’t been heard from since.
-
Crews battle 2 overnight blazes
Residents in a converted building are displaced after a Saturday night fire.
Atlantic
-
N.B. organization focuses on helping foster families province-wide
Fostering Closet NB looks to help foster families across New Brunswick by providing free supplies for children and youth who are in care.
-
Fire destroys historic sawmill in southwestern N.S.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
-
Art Gallery of Nova Scotia re-opens with two new exhibitions
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) re-opened its doors this weekend after six months of building maintenance.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Edmonton
-
Oilers overpowered by the poise of experienced Florida Panthers, drop Game 1 of Cup final
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Police say 2 women tried to lure boy into van in southeast Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
-
Dallas mayor pays off losing bet, donning Oilers jersey on social media
The Oilers got a Texas-sized pep talk Friday, when Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson fulfilled his end of a losing bet with Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohj.
Calgary
-
Calgarians continue to cut water consumption over weekend: Gondek
Calgarians continued to conserve water Saturday as city residents contended with a major water main break that remains days away from being fixed.
-
Hundreds of firefighters climb 1,370 steps to raise money for Wellspring Alberta.
More than 500 firefighters from around Alberta, across Canada and internationally donned modified gear Sunday and participated in the 10th annual firefighter stair climb challenge at Brookfield Place in Calgary.
-
Water ski clinic introduces athletes of varying abilities to the sport
Splash Adaptive Water Ski and Wake offered a “Give it a Go Day” at Predator Bay in De Winton Saturday for disabled athletes interested in trying out the sport.
Regina
-
Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000
The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.
-
Family of homicide victim seeks closure through weekend vigil
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
-
Roughriders rally to clip Elks 29-21 at home in regular-season opener
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Senior escapes knifepoint abduction in Saskatoon campsite robbery
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
-
Mothers Against Drunk Driving hosts annual memorial ceremony in Saskatoon
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
-
One killed in fatal collision in Saskatoon
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Millar Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. looks into post-fire mushroom picking rush after First Nation reports conflicts
British Columbia says it is not ruling out regulating wild mushroom picking after an Indigenous community said a rising number of foragers are infringing on its land, with one case involving alleged threats of physical violence and intimidation.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
North Saanich, B.C., home destroyed in fire
No one was injured, but a home was destroyed and its residents displaced after a fire in North Saanich early Sunday morning.
-
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
BC United promises to make shingles vaccine free for B.C. residents 50 and older
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.