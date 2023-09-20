Toronto

    • Highway 407 crash sends one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries

    Police are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 407 in Oshawa. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 407 in Oshawa. (Chopper 24)

    One person has been critically injured in a rollover crash on Highway 407 in Oshawa.

    Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened on the eastbound lanes near Simcoe Street around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

    He said an individual was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police are advising drivers that there will be delays in the area as they investigate the collision.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News