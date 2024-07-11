Highway 406 southbound closed in St. Catharines after 2 critically hurt in crash

Highway 406 southbound in St. Catharines is expected to be closed for several hours after two people were critically injured in a collision.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened on Thursday morning near Westchester Crescent.

The OPP said that a male and a female were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are advising drivers to not drive the wrong way on the highway or ramp to avoid the road closure.

“This driving behaviour is dangerous and can lead to other collisions,” they said in a post on X.