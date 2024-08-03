Toronto police search for man who allegedly assaulted person with hammer

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a person with a hammer in Parkdale Saturday morning.

Officers received a call just after 9 a.m. for an unknown trouble near Queen Street West and King Street West.

Police arrived at the scene and learned that two people got into an argument, which escalated to one striking the other with a hammer.

The victim ran away and was later transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

On Saturday evening, the suspect was identified by police as Toronto resident Warren Dwyer.

He is wanted for attempted murder. It is unclear what led to the argument.

Police have released a photo of Dwyer, who is described as five-foot-ten, 175 pounds, with a thin build, short brown hair, grey eyes and has a tattoo of a chain around his neck.

He was last seen wearing a dark-hooded jacket, dark pants and white running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.