TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person injured in shooting in Toronto's east end; 3 arrested

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    Three people are in police custody following a shooting in the city’s east end that left one person injured Saturday night.

    Officers were called to the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

    When they arrived, police said they located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police said three people were later arrested. There is no word on what charges will be laid.

    The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

