TORONTO
Toronto

Highway 406 reopens in St. Catharines after collision that left 2 injured

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
Share

Highway 406 southbound in St. Catharines has reopened after a Thursday morning collision that left a 59-year-old woman seriously injured.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said two vehicles collided on the southbound lanes of the highway near Westchester Crescent just after 9 a.m.

The sole occupant of one vehicle, the 59-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital in serious condition, OPP said.

A man who was the lone occupant of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital, and OPP said his injuries “are not serious.”

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Winchester and Glendale as well as one northbound left lane north of Glendale.

The highway reopened just after 5 p.m.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News