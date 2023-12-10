TORONTO
Toronto

Highway 401 eastbound closed after pedestrian struck by driver near DVP/404

A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Dec. 10 on Highway 401 between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road. (David Ritchie photo) A pedestrian was struck by a driver on Dec. 10 on Highway 401 between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road. (David Ritchie photo)

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at the Don Valley Parkway/Highway 404 are closed after pedestrian was struck by a driver early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 401 between Warden Avenue and Kennedy Road.

The OPP said that the driver of a transport truck hit a pedestrian.

Police have not provided further details about this crash.

They are, however, asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 416-235-4981, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.

