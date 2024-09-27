TORONTO
Toronto

    • High school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in York Region

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker) York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker)
    A 47-year-old man, who has been working as a high school teacher for 22 years, is accused of sexually assaulting a student in York Region.

    York Regional Police said they learned on June 5 that a teenage student reported being sexually assaulted by a teacher.

    Officers said they are not disclosing the school's name or location to protect the victim's identity.

    Police said the accused has been working with the York Catholic District School Board for five years.

    In a release issued on Friday, police said they have charged Tony Paniccia, of Toronto, with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual exploitation and one count of luring a child. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

