High school in Brampton in lockdown after reports of student fight
A high school in Brampton has been placed in lockdown and several others are under a hold-and-secure order following reports of a fight which may have involved a weapon.
Peel Regional Police said they received a call about a fight at a school in the area of Williams Parkway and Bramalea Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Police said there were reports a gun or knife may have been seen, but that was not confirmed.
As a result, Chinguacousy Secondary School was placed in lockdown.
The school said the move was a "precautionary measure."
Several other schools were placed under a hold-and-secure order as a precaution as police investigate the incident. They include Judith Nyman PSS, Williams Parkway PES, Jefferson PES and St. John Bosco CES.
No injuries have been reported.
