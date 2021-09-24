TORONTO -- A high-profile Toronto police inspector, who is known for his social media presence, has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

York Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they arrested Chris Boddy, 52, on Aug. 29.

The inspector has a sizeable social media presence, including a Twitter following of more than 40,000.

He has often used his Twitter account to advise against impaired driving. In Jan. 2016, Boddy tweeted out that 'Don't drink & drive' was his motto.

In 2019, he helped to lead Toronto police’s gun-buyback program, which offered city residents $350 for every handgun handed over to the force.

Before his arrest, Boddy, who is a 30-year veteran of the service, was assigned to the Wellness Unit at Toronto police’s 11 Division.

Further details about his arrest have not been made available.