    • Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    Pedestrians pass a Body Shop cosmetics store in London's Oxford Street Friday March 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Rachel Miller) Pedestrians pass a Body Shop cosmetics store in London's Oxford Street Friday March 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Rachel Miller)
    Renowned beauty brand The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down just over 30 stores across Canada.

    The Canadian subsidiary of the international brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    There are 33 stores shuttering across Canada, with about half of them in Ontario. Here's where the stores are closing nationwide:

    The cosmetics company said its U.S. branch has also halted operations, in a move that rides on the tails of The Body Shop International Ltd. filing for administration in the U.K., allowing the company to restructure or wind down operations without paying off its debts. It says it is also stopping e-commerce operations.

    For Canada, The Body Shop is hoping Ontario court proceedings will give it “breathing room” while it considers alternatives, though the company hopes to keep most of its stores. The company did not say how many employees would be out of jobs due to store closures.

    The Body Shop has held a prominent space in Canadian malls since it forayed to the country in 1980, but has ran into some challenges competing with other beauty brands like Sephora, Bath & Body Works and Lush.

    With files from The Canadian Press

