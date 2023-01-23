Here's when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit

Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement from Windsor to Quebec City, warning of a high impact storm arriving Wednesday. Rapidly accumulating snow and reduced visibility could lead to travel concerns.

At the height of the storm, two centimetres of snow could fall per hour in the hardest hit areas.

Toronto, Markham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Peel, London, Niagara, Peterborough, Waterloo, Windsor, and Durham are some of the regions included in the weather statement.



WHAT IS THE STORM'S TIMELINE?



The snow is expected to start on Wednesday morning with a burst of flurries ahead of the actual storm itself, which is anticipated to arrive in the early afternoon.

The worst of the storm is currently forecast to hit Wednesday evening, creating a messy evening commute. In addition to snow, gusty winds are forecast Wednesday, which will reduce visibility for drivers.

By Thursday morning, the snow is expected to taper off, but the morning commute could still be slow depending on how snow-covered the roads are.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for the Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning commutes, or postpone non-essential travel.

At least 10 centimetres of snow is expected across southern Ontario, with some areas possibly picking up 15 or even 20.

Special weather statements currently in effect are likely to be upgraded to snowfall warnings as the arrival of the storm nears.

So far in January 2023, about 11 centimetres of snow has fallen in Toronto, well short of the monthly average of 30 centimetres.