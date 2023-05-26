Here's what Toronto's mayoral candidates are promising
Toronto has a crowded field of candidates running to become the next mayor.
To help keep track of what they’re promising, CP24 has compiled a promise tracker so that you can see what the candidates are pledging to do if elected and how their promises compare to one another.
Here are the key promises and policies from the leading candidates.
Editor's Note: The seven candidates who have consistently come at the top of the polls have been included here for now. The chart summarizes their main commitments for space and clarity, but is not an exhaustive list of everything they are pledging.
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Mexican authorities make arrest in mid-May killing of Quebec man at seaside town
Mexican authorities say they've made an arrest in the killing of a Quebec man earlier this month in the Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. The Oaxaca state attorney general says in a statement issued Friday that an arrest warrant was executed for a man in Puerto Escondido identified only by his initials in connection with the homicide of Victor Masson.
Team Canada hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey engaged
Celebrated Team Canada hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey have announced their engagement.
Can't afford your mortgage? Here's what you need to know before you sell your home
Mortgage delinquencies are expected to rise by more than one-third of current levels over the next year, according to some economists. If you anticipate being unable to make your payments and decide to sell your home, here's what an expert says you should consider.
Egypt unearths mummification workshops, tombs in ancient burial ground
Egypt unearthed human and animal mummification workshops as well as two tombs in the ancient burial ground of Saqqara, officials said on Saturday, marking the latest in a string of discoveries that the country hopes can help revive its vital tourism industry.
Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain
Killer whales severely damaged a sailing boat off the coast of southern Spain, the local maritime rescue service said on Thursday, adding to dozens of orca attacks on vessels recorded so far this year on Spanish and Portuguese coasts.
People with Type 2 diabetes may benefit from exercising in the afternoon, study shows
People with Type 2 diabetes should exercise in the afternoon instead of the morning to manage their blood sugar, a new study has found.
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Expect gridlock! Here's which roads will be closed in and around Montreal
Those planning on travelling in and around Montreal on the weekend may want to consider public transit or a bicycle to get around as there are a more than a few construction projects that will cause major road closures.
Meet Diandra D'Alessio, the Montrealer who won Jeopardy! last night
Who is Diandra D'Alessio? She's a Montrealer, a technical writer, a history lover -- and she's last night's Jeopardy winner. The self-proclaimed trivia buff made it out on top with $3,299 under her belt.
Vehicle crashes into house, severs gas line
A large emergency response was seen in the north end of London, Ont. Friday night after a driver allegedly ran their truck into a house.
London Police Services Board names next Deputy Chief
The London Police Services Board has announced the appointment of LPS Superintendent Paul Bastien as London’s next Deputy Chief of Police, effective May 28, 2023.
The London Lightning are champions once again
It was a “winner take all” contest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens with the London Knights trying to clinch an NBLC Championship.
Man arrested for attempted murder, another seriously hurt in Kitchener shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a man for attempted murder after a shooting in Kitchener left another man with serious injuries.
Campout held in Victoria Park meant to underscore homelessness crisis
An event spanning 24 hours with the aim of bringing attention to homelessness was held at Victoria Park Friday night, despite city staff saying the plan could violate bylaws.
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
Ontario community battles to keep emergency department from closing for good
A community in Ontario’s cottage country is facing the permanent closure of its local hospital's Emergency Room.
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
Trapped driver freed after 3-car crash on Highway 417
Ottawa firefighters helped free a driver who was trapped in a vehicle following a crash on Highway 417 Friday night.
Peacock escapes OPP officers in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have received calls regarding a loose peacock, which was last seen on Hillbrook Road in Augusta Township.
Driver stopped on Hwy. 416 had two unbuckled children sleeping on a mattress
A vehicle stopped by police officers on Highway 416 south of Ottawa had two children sleeping on a mattress in the back of the vehicle without seatbelts, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Fire crews battle blaze in the city's east end
Wyandotte Street East is closed between Lawrence Road and Raymo Road due to an ongoing fire in the area.
Fatal collision devastates a community, youth hockey player charged with assault, teen charged in gun incident: Top Windsor stories this week
A devastating collision end the lives of three young adults, a Windsor dad said he’s frustrated his 12-year-old son has been charged with assault, and a teenager was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
No injuries in Saturday morning house fire
Windsor fire crews attended a house fire in the 500 block of Novello Crescent Saturday morning around 8 a.m.
4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
Meaford automotive shop goes up in flames, sparking water safety concerns
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.
Man shot and killed by police in Dartmouth, HRP refer shooting to SiRT
A man is dead after being shot by police in Dartmouth during an incident Saturday morning.
'We need closure': Search for missing Moncton woman continues
Family and friends gathered in Moncton Saturday morning to search for a woman who went missing over nine months ago.
N.B. Women’s Council says Policy 713 review echoes ‘organized backlash’ against 2SLGBTQIA+ community
The New Brunswick Women’s Council says the provincial government’s review of Policy 713 is using talking points from a larger “organized backlash” against 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
United Conservative candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane and Rocky View Schools square off
A prominent United Conservative candidate and a southern Alberta school district are accusing each other of spreading misinformation, or at the very least of being very, very mistaken.
Basketball fans bring the energy for Calgary Surge inaugural CEBL game
Saturday marks an historic moment for the Calgary Surge as the team tips off for its inaugural game in the Canadian Elite Basketball league.
Calgary Black Film Festival aims to improve inclusion and diversity
A showcase of the Black film industry in Calgary kicked off Friday night.
Five fire departments respond to Friday night scrapyard blaze
Firefighters in the RM of Springfield were busy Friday night, taking on a scrapyard fire involving molten metal into the early morning hours.
WFPS crews respond to three Saturday morning fires
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning, responding to three fires in different parts of the city.
New data shows longer response times and higher volumes of 911 calls in rural Manitoba
Response times and call volumes for emergency medical services in rural Manitoba are on the rise due to staffing shortages and reassignments, according to newly released data.
Repeat offender arrested for break-in hours after release from court, Kelowna RCMP say
A notorious repeat offender is in police custody again, just hours after his latest release, according to Kelowna Mounties.
Here's when Kitsilano Pool will open for the summer
After a cold, wet start to spring delayed repairs, the cracks at Vancouver's Kitsilano Pool have been filled and a reopening date has been set.
Special prosecutor named in investigation of B.C. school board trustee
The BC Prosecution Service says it has named a special prosecutor in a case involving a New Westminster school board candidate who was later appointed a government adviser.
Ex-Calgary mayor, former PM Harper pitch late day endorsements in Alberta election
In a day of last-ditch Alberta election endorsements, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi backed NDP Leader Rachel Notley on Friday while former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper urged voters a second time to step up for the United Conservatives' Danielle Smith.
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
