Here's what to expect as MPPs return to Queen's Park
After a contentious summer, Members of Provincial Parliament will be returning to Queen’s Park for the fall session of the Ontario Legislature this week.
The Doug Ford government has let a few hints slip as to what they are planning in the coming months and will likely come prepared to table new legislation after a longer-than usual summer break.
Here’s what to expect:
GREENBELT FALLOUT
The summer release of two bombshell reports on the government’s decision to develop parts of the Greenbelt have led to resignations, policy shifts, and a cabinet shuffle.
The reports stem from a November 2022 decision in which the Ontario government announced it would be removing 7,400 acres of protected green space and opening it up for housing.
Both the province’s auditor general and the integrity commissioner found in their reviews that a lack of supervision and leadership led to certain developers with ties to the housing ministry gaining an advantage in the selection process.
The reports were damning and painted a bleak picture of how government decisions were made. The integrity commissioner found that Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules by not overseeing his staff, which eventually led to his resignation as well as the resignation of his chief of staff.
The integrity commissioner also recommended that Clark be formally reprimanded for his actions. This reprimand will take place sometime this week, as the legislature is required to address the integrity commissioner’s report in 30 days.
On Sept. 21, Ford reversed his decision to open the Greenbelt lands to developers and vowed to not make any changes to it in the future.
The premier said he made a “mistake” in opening the protected lands up for housing development, though he ascertained the Greenbelt’s development “would have made a big difference” for adding homes to the province.
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the reversal a “victory for Ontarians,” a sentiment which was echoed by Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser and Ontario Greens leader Mike Schreiner.
Ford could not provide details at the news conference Thursday about how much money the reversal would cost, saying only the housing minister is currently “working through those details” and promising that information would be made public as soon as it is available.
Additionally, when asked if there could be any legal action from Greenbelt developers, the premier said he “can’t predict the future.”
NEW MINISTER FILES
Clark’s resignation prompted a summer cabinet shuffle just weeks before the fall legislature was slated to begin.
Government House Leader and former Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra has taken over Clark’s position as Housing Minister. MPP Stan Cho will take over the long-term care file.
Prabmeet Sarkaria will take over transportation from Caroline Mulroney, who was named president of the treasury board.
POLLING SLUMP
The Progressive Conservatives are likely hoping the action they take during the fall session will help them regain some of the public appeal they lost due to the Greenbelt reports.
An Angus Reid September poll of 799 Canadians found that Ford’s approval ratings have dipped to a historic low. Fewer than three in 10 Ontarians, or about 28 per cent, approve of the premier, the survey suggested.
This marks a five-point drop from Ford’s approval ratings in June, and represents the lowest rating he has ever received since being elected in 2018.
More than half of respondents also said they believe the premier should resign in the wake of the Greenbelt controversy.
Ford has said previously that he doesn’t let polling dictate his policies, noting that the “only poll that matters is on election day.” Saying that, the premier has spent some time over the last month visiting various cities in southern Ontario as part of “Ford Fest.” At these events Ford has made promises such as the creation of $500,000 homes for young people and catered to his base by expressing his preference that parents be notified if their child wishes to use different pronouns at schools.
HOUSING CHANGES
Ford has promised new housing legislation every year as part of his goal to build 1.5 million homes in 10 years.
Throughout the summer his team has dropped hints at what the latest legislation may look like.
Speaking at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference prior to the cabinet shuffle (if accurate), Clark said his government is looking at potential tax changes to help encourage the development of rental units.
Few other details have been provided other than a repeated call to the federal government to defer HST on new large-scale rentals.
Part of the fall legislation may also include an update to the definition of affordable housing to incorporate income factors, Clark hinted at the time.
As it stands affordable housing is 80 per cent of the average market rent or purchase price.
Calandra – the current housing minister – mentioned the possibility of increasing the non-resident speculation tax, which currently sits at 25 per cent.
More cities will get strong mayor powers by the end of October. Those cities who agree with housing targets set by the province could be eligible for additional funding.
Each city’s progress will be evaluated by comparing housing starts and residential units created that calendar year with the annual assigned targets. The government said municipalities that achieve 80 per cent or more of their annual target will be able to access the funding.
Those that do not, will get nothing.
A legislative review of six of the province’s regional governance is also slated to begin this fall. This review will look into whether the efficiency of the two-tier government systems and whether it supports the construction of homes.
NEW DEAL FOR TORONTO
Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow met for the first time since she was elected in June just last week. During this meeting, the two parties agreed to the creation of a working group “with a mandate to achieve long-term stability and sustainability of Toronto's finances.”
The framework for this “new deal” includes avoiding new taxes and fees.
Toronto city council has previously suggested other revenue sources to deal with a $1 billion gap in its budget. It includes increases to the Municipal Land Transfer Tax on luxury homes, the removal of $5 per hour caps for on-street parking, and a commercial parking levy.
The premier, however, was clear that he was not in favour of implementing any new taxes or handing the city a position of the revenue from HST in the province.
The working group is expected to submit its interim report by the end of November.
TEACHER NEGOTIATIONS
Teachers in Ontario are still without a contract as the fall session begins.
No deals have been made with any of the four unions representing English and French language teachers in the province.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) has tentatively agreed to a process to avoid a strike by accepting binding interest arbitration–but this still needs to be voted on by members.
The bargaining unit representing Toronto high school teachers have publicly said they oppose the deal.
The other three teachers’ unions rejected the province’s offer of binding interest arbitration and will be conducting strike votes over the next two months. This follows a decision made by the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario to file for conciliation. This is a common process prior to union members engaging in any strikes or work action.
The last time education workers threatened to strike, the Ford government implemented legislation that imposed a contract and made it illegal to walk off the job.
After a few days of job action that saw classes shuttered, the two sides eventually came to a deal that would see the legislation rescinded.
At the time, both sides said their tactics were just part of the process.
LIBERAL LEADERSHIP RACE
The Ontario Liberal Party will elect a new leader in December.
The political party has been without an official leader since the June 2022 election, when Steven Del Duca failed to regain official party status.
With only nine seats at Queen’s Park, whoever is elected the new leader will have their work cut out for them. But it appears as though Liberals are invested in this rejuvenation. The party says there are 80,000 members eligible to vote in the race–the largest number in its history.
There are multiple debates slated between this week and mid-November. Ontarians can expect a heated race, with the PC Party already preparing campaign material targeting leader hopefuls.
The fall session is scheduled to run until Dec. 14, with a one-week break in both October and November.
Toronto Top Stories
-
HAPPENING NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Prioritize disadvantaged people for primary care and screening access, report says
A group of Canadian doctors, nurses and other health-care providers has issued recommendations on how to make health care more equitable for disadvantaged people.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative deal to end strike. No deal yet for actors
Union leaders and Hollywood studios reached a tentative agreement Sunday to end a historic screenwriters strike after nearly five months, though no deal is yet in the works for striking actors.
Russian strikes in Ukraine's city of Odessa damage port, grain silo and an abandoned hotel
A Russian drone and missile strike near Odesa damaged infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person in the Black Sea port city as attacks elsewhere in Ukraine killed five civilians and wounded 13 in the past day, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears
Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all. Call it what you want. It's out of the woods now.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Turkish president is set to visit Azerbaijan
Thousands of Armenians streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was set to visit Azerbaijan Monday in a show of support to its ally.
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest opens into killings of three Quebec men chosen at random
A coroner's inquest opening in Montreal today will look into the deaths of three men seemingly killed at random over a 24-hour span last August.
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Quebec conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin prepared Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' role
Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin says he employed a secret weapon in teaching Bradley Cooper how to conduct like Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming biopic "Maestro" -- an earpiece.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 12
The officers who arrived on scene after the arrest of Nathaniel Veltman in a west London, Ont. parking lot minutes after the Afzaal family was run down took the stand on Friday. Here’s what you need to know before the trial resumes on Monday.
-
Fatal vehicle roll over in Plympton-Wyoming
One person has died after an off-road vehicle rolled over on a farm property in Plympton-Wyoming Friday night, police say.
-
Rainy week ahead for London region
The London region is in store for a rainy week ahead starting Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Kitchener
-
'I will never stop': Joshua Bennett's mother still seeking answers on two-year anniversary of his murder
Felisha Bennett is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information on the murder of her 18-year-old son, Joshua Bennett, who was found dead on a Kitchener trail in 2021.
-
Reports of assault with conductive energy weapon in University District leads to arrest
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man after reports of an assault with a conductive energy weapon in the University District Saturday afternoon.
-
Another helmet added to Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Kitchener
A special ceremony was held in Kitchener Sunday to honour fallen firefighters, including Michael Pearce. A helmet with his name on it is the 18th added to the memorial.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 11 closed from North Bay to Marten River
A crash on Highway 11 early Monday morning has closed the road in both directions from North Bay to Marten River, police say.
-
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after incident at Calgary pub holding eating contest
Calgary paramedics took a man to hospital in life-threatening condition on Saturday after an incident at the Ship and Anchor pub.
-
15-year-old dirt bike rider critically injured in collision with vehicle in Huntsville
A 15-year-old riding a dirt bike was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a collision in Huntsville.
Ottawa
-
Boy, 3, dies after falling from Ottawa high-rise
Ottawa police confirm a three-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on Donald Street Sunday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Above average temperatures for first week of fall
It's the first week of fall and there is plenty of sunshine and slightly above average temperatures in the forecast.
-
House Speaker Anthony Rota apologizes after inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parliament
Several Jewish advocacy organizations condemned members of Parliament on Sunday for giving a standing ovation to a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Windsor
-
'A laser is not a toy': OPP investigate laser pointed at aircraft
Essex County OPP responded to a dangerous conditions report in Belle River Friday night after it was reported someone had been shining a laser at an airplane.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 12
The officers who arrived on scene after the arrest of Nathaniel Veltman in a west London, Ont. parking lot minutes after the Afzaal family was run down took the stand on Friday. Here’s what you need to know before the trial resumes on Monday.
-
Volunteers build beds for kids in need
An army of volunteers gathered in Windsor Sunday to build beds for kids in need.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW Highway 400 south of Barrie closed due to fatal collision involving pedestrian
A portion of Highway 400 through Innisfil, south of Barrie, is closed Monday morning for a collision.
-
15-year-old dirt bike rider critically injured in collision with vehicle in Huntsville
A 15-year-old riding a dirt bike was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition following a collision in Huntsville.
-
Police appeal for help finding Barrie woman who disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Barrie woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.
Atlantic
-
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
-
RCMP investigate fatal crash in Plympton, N.S.
Digby RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of one person in Plympton, N.S.
-
A year after Fiona, a traumatized Newfoundland town backs away from the sea
One year after a wave driven by post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the back of her house and twisted it like a corkscrew, some residents of Port aux Basques, N.L., are backing away from the sea.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Pineridge home investigated by Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
-
Cougar caught on camera in southwest Calgary
A southwest Calgary resident is raising the alarm after he snapped a photo of a cougar within city limits.
-
Family of Calgary man who was fatally stabbed at Marlborough Station holds vigil, calls for increased transit security
A vigil was being held on Sunday night for a Calgary man who was stabbed to death at the Marlborough Ctrain station last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Attacks ramp up as parties continue campaigning for Oct. 3 Manitoba election
Manitoba's party leaders stepped up their attacks over the weekend in a bid to gain momentum heading into the final full week of the provincial election campaign.
-
'Everyone deserves to be who they are': Rally for Trans Youth responds to anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests
Hundreds gathered at the Manitoba Legislature Sunday in a massive show of support for Winnipeg's LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Manitoba Bisons kicker Turner hopes to break down barriers for women in sport
Maya Turner hopes her historic accomplishment will inspire other women who dream of kicking down barriers to play men's football at a high level.
Vancouver
-
'A hero remembered never dies': Memorial honouring fallen police officers held in Victoria
Emotions were raw as hundreds gathered at the B.C. Legislature Sunday afternoon to honour the police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
-
Caught on camera: Maple Ridge tea shop vandalized with smoke bomb
T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf, a tea shop in Maple Ridge, has been vandalized for the second time and the owners believe it was targeted.
-
One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP
Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
Fallen Alberta officers receive tribute in Edmonton Sunday
A sombre ceremony was held Sunday outside the Alberta legislature to honour the province's police and peace officers who were killed in the line of duty.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more days around 20 C
Two more days with afternoon highs of 20 or 21 C in Edmonton.
-
Russian strikes in Ukraine's city of Odessa damage port, grain silo and an abandoned hotel
A Russian drone and missile strike near Odesa damaged infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person in the Black Sea port city as attacks elsewhere in Ukraine killed five civilians and wounded 13 in the past day, Ukrainian officials said Monday.