Here are the Toronto restaurants that now have a Michelin star

Just over a dozen Toronto restaurants have been bestowed with prestigious Michelin stars—making them the first Canadian eateries to receive the global recognition.

At a special presentation held at Evergreen Brick Works Tuesday night, Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullenec revealed that 13 restaurants would be featured in the guide.

Inspectors have been anonymously populating culinary establishments across the city as of May, judging restaurants using a secret methodology that the organization describes as a “unique” and “demanding” evaluation.

Restaurants are then assigned one, two or three stars based on their exceptional cuisine.

Here is a list of the restaurants that received one Michelin star:

Aburi Hana (102 Yorkville Ave)

Alo (163 Spadina Ave)

Alobar Yorkville (162 Cumberland St)

Don Alfonso 1890 (1 Harbour Square)

Edulis (169 Niagara St)

Enigma Yorkville (23 St Thomas St)

Frilu (7713 Yonge St)

Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto (6 Garamond Ct)

Osteria Giulia (134 Avenue Rd)

Quetzal (419 College St)

Shoushin (3328 Yonge St)

Yukashi (643a Mt Pleasant Rd)

Just one Toronto restaurant received two Michelin stars—Sushi Masaki Saito on Avenue Road.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.