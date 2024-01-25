Here are the GTA School bus cancellations today
Weather conditions are favourable across most of the GTA this morning, but there are a few scattered school bus cancellations locally and farther out in areas with poor road conditions. Here’s a list.
Peel Region
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board says buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and RF Hall are cancelled today due to road conditions. All schools are open.
Student Transportation of Peel Region says all transportation to R.F. Hall SS is cancelled today due to cancellations in Dufferin County.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board
Due to poor road conditions, transportation to schools is not operating in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka today. Schools remain open
Customers cry foul on WestJet flights rebooked up to eight days after cancellations
Thousands of WestJet customers' flights were cancelled amid extreme weather earlier this month. And many say the airline would not reschedule them within the required window, in what one advocate framed as just the latest example of a failure to uphold travellers' rights.
'Invasive' strep A is putting Canadians in hospitals. Here are their stories
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain means some Canadians are ending up in the hospital with symptoms as severe as flesh-eating disease. Here are some of their stories.
Trump could testify as trial set to resume in his legal fight with E. Jean Carroll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could return to a New York courtroom Thursday to defend himself against a lawsuit seeking more than $10 million for things he said about advice columnist E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.
opinion Which insurance policies do I absolutely need, and which are nice-to-haves?
With an overwhelming number of insurance types to choose from, it can be difficult to differentiate between the crucial and the nice-to-haves. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew provides an overview of some of the most popular types of policies and what they cover.
Some Netflix subscribers face price hike as no-ads basic plan ends in Canada
Netflix is putting the final stake in its cheapest, ad-free 'basic' plan in Canada. After announcing last year that it would no longer offer the $9.99 plan to new or returning subscribers, the streaming giant is phasing out the price level entirely for users who were grandfathered into the plan.
Flight recorders from Russian plane crash that killed all 74 aboard are reportedly found
Investigators searching the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed in a border region near Ukraine reportedly have found the plane’s flight recorders, a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting down the aircraft and Ukraine’s president demanded an international investigation.
Sutton Quebec cuts ties with co-founder after he's arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The lone survivor in a plane crash in the Northwest Territories is taken to hospital, toxic drug deaths in British Columbia reach a new record and how a Newfoundland man's search for the best fish and chips went viral. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'Maybe we should have a discussion': What Liberal MPs are saying about Justin Trudeau's leadership
As the federal Liberal caucus convened in Ottawa for its back-to-the-Hill strategy meeting, questions are swirling again around how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's MPs are feeling about his continued leadership.
Montreal
SCHOOL CLOSINGS Here are the schools that are closed in Montreal due to the freezing rain
As Montrealers woke up to a slick layer of ice on the sidewalks and roads due to freezing rain overnight, multiple school service centres and school boards have announced that classes will be cancelled on Thursday.
Children's Clinic announces its closing in Montreal
The Children's Clinic located at 5100 Maisonneuve Boulevard West posted a notice on its Facebook page late Wednesday night that it will cease seeing patients on Friday, Jan. 26.
-
London
Mayor Morgan to deliver his second State of the City Address Thursday morning
A gathering of over 1,200 local business leaders at the RBC Place Convention Centre will hear Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his second State of the City Address.
Pedestrian killed in collision north of London, Ont.
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle north of London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
London, Ont. lawyer involved in Hockey Canada civil suit welcomes criminal proceedings
The London Police Service is not commenting on a report from The Globe and Mail that five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face charges of sexual assault.
Kitchener
Region of Waterloo considers putting affordable housing over parking lots
Councillors with the Region of Waterloo will be voting on a motion to build affordable housing on top of parking lots.
-
Pet kangaroos are living in Centre Wellington
Kangaroos on the run in Ontario have recently made headlines, but a couple hopping around Centre Wellington are there on purpose.
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
Capreol fire, explosion sends three firefighters to hospital
Three firefighters have been sent to hospital following a fire and subsequent explosion in downtown Capreol Wednesday night. The three are listed in stable condition and the cause of the fire is still unclear.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Ottawa
School buses cancelled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday following storm
School buses are cancelled in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario after the freezing rain storm. OC Transpo is reporting no delays on the O-Train on Thursday following the storm.
-
Ottawa educational assistant facing sexual assault charges
A 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa's largest school board is facing sexual assault charges, according to Ottawa police.
-
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's children's hospital named second best employer in Canada
The Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) is being recognized as one of the best places to work in Ottawa and across the country.
Windsor
WPS seek suspect in car theft investigation
On Tuesday, officers responded to a store in the 900 block of Wyandotte St. E for the reported theft.
'No wall': American rails against talk of northern border wall during Republican primaries
As America heads to the polls to determine which Republican candidate will be running for president in the election next fall, an issue has popped up again with implications on Canada.
-
Video shows explosion at Windsor city hall causing power outage
Windsor’s mayor is sharing a video of an explosion and fire at city hall that caused the power to go out.
Barrie
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge opens after horrific crash
A section of Highway 118 in Bracebridge is now open after a police investigation following a collision.
-
Former fire captain faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
Atlantic
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through
A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
Former Health PEI CEO continues criticism of health system before lawmakers
The governing Tories were on the defensive Wednesday morning when the former CEO of Health PEI appeared before lawmakers to talk about issues in health care and concerns about the under-construction University of Prince Edward Island medical school.
Calgary
Tucker Carlson talks immigration, Christianity in Calgary; meets with Danielle Smith
A controversial right-wing commentator held the attention of thousands of Calgarians, including the premier, Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Major water-main break leaves Banff's south side without water
The Banff Fire Department and Banff Water Services were responding Wednesday evening, and said the south side of the destination town was without water.
-
Calgary accessibility advocate reminds people to clear snow and ice from sidewalks
Anyone who has been outside in Calgary since the snow started falling on Monday evening knows it’s difficult to get around — whether it’s vehicles slipping and sliding on roads or people trudging through heavy snow on walkways.
Winnipeg
Lights, Camera, Action! Manitoba film industry prepared to roar back following actor strike
Actors, artists, and more are preparing for a busy filming season.
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
Vancouver
Vancouver city council votes to advance Jericho Lands proposal
A proposal to build 13,000 new units and massively densify a neighbourhood on Vancouver's West Side is one step closer to going ahead after a vote at city hall.
-
'We were ignored': Shopkeeper testifies firefighters were warned people were still inside the Winters Hotel
The owner of a business that was destroyed when Vancouver's Winters Hotel caught fire nearly two years ago believes lives could have been saved if the building's fire extinguishers hadn't been empty.
-
Bankrupt B.C. man transferred millions in assets to estranged wife on eve of creditor hearing: court
A bankrupt B.C. man who transferred ownership of 12 properties, two boats and an airplane to his estranged spouse before he was due to face his creditors in court has seen the transfer declared void.
Edmonton
Former commissionaire charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday while wearing a security uniform, is a former commissionaire.
-
Alberta health-care capacity issues aired following girl's surgery ordeal at Edmonton children's hospital
New concerns about the state of Alberta's health-care system came to light Wednesday as a family revealed their ordeal over a girl's life-saving kidney transplant last month at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Waste-to-energy: Edmonton signs deal to have garbage burned for power at new $300M facility
The City of Edmonton has reached a deal with the local arm of a Norwegian company to have garbage from Edmonton households burned to create electricity.