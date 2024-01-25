TORONTO
    Here are the GTA School bus cancellations today

    Weather conditions are favourable across most of the GTA this morning, but there are a few scattered school bus cancellations locally and farther out in areas with poor road conditions. Here’s a list.

    Peel Region

    Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board says buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and RF Hall are cancelled today due to road conditions. All schools are open.

    Student Transportation of Peel Region says all transportation to R.F. Hall SS is cancelled today due to cancellations in Dufferin County.

    Trillium Lakelands District School Board

    Due to poor road conditions, transportation to schools is not operating in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka today. Schools remain open

