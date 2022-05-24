Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard testifies at sex assault trial

TORONTO -

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand at his sexual assault trial today.

In an opening statement to jurors this morning, defence lawyer Megan Savard said Hoggard is expected to testify he had consensual sex with the two complainants.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that relates to the sexual touching of a person under 16.

It's an agreed fact in the case that Hoggard arranged to have each of the complainants -- one of whom was 16 at the time -- meet him at Toronto-area hotels on two separate occasions in the fall of 2016.

Prosecutors allege that once at the hotel, Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped the complainants, leaving them bleeding and bruised.

The Crown finished presenting its evidence early last week. The defence says it also expects to call as a witness a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to meet Hoggard.

Neither of the complainants can be identified under a publication ban, nor can several other witnesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2022