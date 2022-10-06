Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail today
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard could be sentenced today to up to 10 years in jail in the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.
The sentencing hearing for the Canadian singer is set to get underway at 10 a.m. at Old City Hall courts.
Back in 2018, Hoggard was charged with two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference after he allegedly raped two complainants, one of whom was a minor, in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. Prosecutors also alleged Hoggard groped the girl after a Hedley concert in April 2016 when she was 15.
Hoggard pleaded not guilty to all three counts.
On June 5, he was found guilty of one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm in the case involving the adult woman, but was acquitted of the same charge in connection with his alleged involvement with a teenage fan.
At that time, Hoggard was also found not guilty of the sexual interference charge, which pertained to interactions he allegedly had with the underage girl.
Prosecutors had requested that the court revoke Hoggard’s bail until he was sentenced.
Instead, the day after the verdict, Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts chose to instead impose strict bail conditions on Hoggard.
Hoggard was ordered to reside at his Vancouver home or another pre-approved address and be there between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., except in the event of a family emergency or other approved commitment.
He was also required to stay in B.C., except to attend court in Toronto, and do regular check-ins and random compliance checks.
Further, the singer was prohibited from contacting either of the complainants.
Hoggard’s wife, Rebekah Asselstine, pledged $200,000 for his bail.
Roberts argued at the time that the amount was "sufficient to focus Mr. Hoggard's attention on the need to comply with the terms of release and attend court, otherwise he risks visiting the hardship of losing this money on his wife and, by extension, his son.”
The sentencing comes a day after CTV News learned that the Ottawa woman is suing Hoggard for $2.8 million.
In a draft claim obtained by CTV News, the plaintiff argues that in addition to mental anguish, the incident left her unable to complete her education and impaired both her physical and emotional wellbeing.
Last March, the singer was also charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with another unrelated incident that occurred in June 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont. The singer has denied the allegation and said through his lawyer that he intends to plead not guilty.
With files from The Canadian Press and Katherine DeClerq.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
-
