Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail today

5 things to know for Thursday, October 6, 2022

Jacob Hoggard is being sued by the Ontario woman he is convicted of sexually assaulting, Tim Hortons and Scotiabank both say they won't sponsor Hockey Canada this season, and food banks are feeling the crunch due to a lack of food donations and high inflation. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

