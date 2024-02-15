'Heavy snow' to fall on Toronto, much of southern Ontario Thursday

Toronto is currently under a winter weather travel advisory with a burst of heavy snowfall expected to arrive in the region later today.

According to Environment Canada, the city could see 5 to 10 cm of snow, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/hour.

“An area of heavy snow will push through the region during the afternoon today. The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within just a couple hours due to high snowfall rates,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

The advisory covers all of the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario. Some areas north of the GTA are under a snowfall warning, with around 15 cm of snow expected in the Muskoka area.

The agency warned that travel today could be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather, and that the snowfall could have a “significant impact” on the afternoon rush.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected this evening and overnight. Environment Canada said the combination of strong winds with the fresh snow could lead to reduced visibility in some areas.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the advisory read.

The city said Wednesday that its crews would be out with salt brine trucks overnight to prepare the roads ahead of the snowfall. Toronto Pearson International Airport also said it has its snow-clearing equipment on standby ahead of the expected snowstorm.

The snow is expected to taper off to lake-effect flurries later this evening, especially in areas north and west of the GTA.

In terms of temperature, Toronto is expected to see a high of – 1 C today and an overnight low of – 4 C. A high of 0 C is expected on Friday with a chance of flurries, followed by a high of – 4 C on Saturday and 1 C on Sunday.