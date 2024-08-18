Heavy rain expected in the GTA Sunday as rough weather lingers for another day
Residents of southern Ontario are waking up to another wet and rainy day as a storm system lingers over parts of the province.
Environment Canada says a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect for a region that includes the Greater Toronto Area, with more than 100 millimetres of precipitation expected in some areas.
The showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to taper off by Monday afternoon and become isolated showers.
The rain in the region is part of a larger storm system that wreaked havoc yesterday in southern Ontario.
A tornado touched down in the community of Ayr, about 115 kilometres southwest of Toronto.
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed the twister touched down around 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing with it winds that reached 165 kilometres an hour.
The project's executive director, David Sills, says his teams are still assessing how big the storm was.
"We've got trees down in every direction possible," Sills added, but he admitted, "This one was on the weak side."
Southern and southwestern Ontario are not the only parts of the province dealing with powerful winds and stormy weather.
Environment Canada has a heavy rainfall warning active in the North Bay area.
Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected in the region throughout Sunday, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour throughout the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
Democrats look to build on Kamala Harris's momentum at national convention
A reinvigorated Democratic party is gathering in Chicago for its national convention looking to build on the momentum of recent weeks after U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris moved to the top of the ticket for the November presidential election.
Economists expect July inflation data to set the stage for more rate cuts
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, according to economists who expect the Bank of Canada to continue cutting interest rates throughout the fall.
Beef jerky, salted nuts and iodine tablets helped an 89-year-old hiker's 'very unlikely' survival in Idaho wilderness
Equipped with only 19 pounds of gear, 89-year-old Bing Olbum set off on what he intended to be a five-day hiking trip. Instead, he found himself stranded for nearly 10 days in over 4 million acres of Salmon-Challis National Forest.
5-second breaks can help reduce aggression between couples, study finds
Taking just a five-second break the next time you have an argument with your significant other could help defuse the situation, according to new research.
Provinces urged to offer students free vaccines for rare but deadly meningitis strain
Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are the only provinces that offer post-secondary students free vaccination against meningitis B, a rare but deadly bacterial infection.
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
B.C. man who said he was 'joking around' when he fatally shot girlfriend sentenced to 4 years
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
Montreal
Cleanup underway after Montreal water main break floods streets and homes
Cleanup is underway after a major water main break near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge flooded dozens of buildings on Friday and left some 150,000 homes under a boil-water advisory.
Laval residents left homeless and frustrated after flooding causes serious condo damage
The Aug. 9 rainstorm and flooding left many homeowners in Quebec dealing with serious damage. Laval is one city that was hit hard, including a group of residents whose homes have been deemed unsafe by the fire department.
-
Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rain in Quebec on Sunday
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for 'significant rainfall amounts' from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.
Ottawa
Rainfall warnings issued for parts of eastern Ontario: Environment Canada
Parts of eastern Ontario are under a rainfall warning with storms expected to move across the region on Saturday.
OCDSB trustee wants school board to skip Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian comments
An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) trustee is asking eastern Ontario's largest school board to join a number of organizations and the city's mayor to withdraw their participation from next week's Capital Pride festival over pro-Palestinian comments made by its organizers.
-
CTV News Ottawa continues to be affected by Montreal’s water main break
CTV News Ottawa broadcasts continue to be affected by technical issues caused by flooding as a result of the water main break on Aug. 16.
Northern Ontario
Increased military presence expected in northern, central Ontario
Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in northern and central Ontario on Aug. 18 and again on Aug. 27.
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
-
Check your Lotto Max tickets: 4 Ontarians win $1 million
Four Ontarians are now $1 million richer this Saturday morning, so those who play the Lotto Max may want to check their tickets.
Kitchener
breaking Trees down, damage reported after tornado near Ayr, Ont.
Tornado watches remain in effect across parts of Ontario.
Guelph man arrested for murder
A Guelph man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment.
-
Suspicious people reported in Laurelwood area of Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two men after they were told a driver and a passenger approached children in the Laurelwood area of Waterloo.
London
Pups and people pack 'Pawlooza' despite threatening skies
One of Canada's largest dog festivals drew thousands of canines and their human companions near London.
-
Support workers at Western University rally for fairer pay amid looming strike action
A walkout could occur as early as Aug. 30.
-
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor
Belle River native and Florida Panther brings Stanley Cup home to celebrate with hometown fans
Sharing hockey's most prized possession with fans in his hometown, Florida Panthers defenseman and Belle River native Aaron Ekblad brought the Stanley Cup back to where his journey began.
-
Alleged theft of credit cards, cash, gift cards from multiple vehicles leads to dual arrest in LaSalle
A foot pursuit has led to the arrest of two men who LaSalle police say illegally entered vehicles and stole multiple items.
-
ICYMI CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
South Simcoe under tornado watch
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Dragon Boat Festival raises $100K, celebrates anniversary
Barrie's annual Dragon Boat Festival celebrated its 20th year on Saturday and raised more than $100,000 for local charities.
Winnipeg
Sounds of summer: Notable Manitobans weigh in on the ultimate summer playlist
CTV News Winnipeg gathered the best summer songs—from the past and present—by reaching out to notable Manitobans, including Mayor Scott Gillingham, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, and singer Chantal Kreviazuk.
Northern Manitoba Nation declares state of emergency over community violence
O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency following multiple stabbings and serious assaults, as well as "alcohol-related" activities.
-
Memorial service honours Manitoba impaired driving victims
Community members gathered Saturday to remember those impacted by impaired driving in Manitoba, honouring their lives with a memorial service.
Atlantic
One dead after fire in Porters Lake, N.S.
One person is dead after a fire in Porters Lake, N.S., said a media representative for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services.
Decades of protection added to 164 year old New Brunswick lighthouse
Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.
-
Thousands flock to Sussex, N.B. for massive flea market
Vendors from across Atlantic Canada are in Sussex, N.B. this weekend to attend one of the region’s largest gatherings for collectors and bargain hunters.
N.L.
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
Edmonton
'I need justice': Community rallies around 28-year-old father killed by police
Chants of "no justice, no peace" were heard in downtown Edmonton on Saturday at a rally in honour of a man shot and killed by an Edmonton police officer.
Jasper wildfire no longer out-of-control, now classified as 'being held'
Parks Canada says a wildfire that forced everyone to flee the Alberta town of Jasper and destroyed close to a third of its buildings is now listed as "being held."
-
Miette Hot Springs reopening after Jasper fire
Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park will reopen on Sunday.
Calgary
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail
A woman in her 50s is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.
Police identify suspect in assault on 12-year-old child
Calgary police issued a statement Saturday afternoon saying that they have identified and located the man they believe is responsible for an assault on a child in northeast Calgary.
-
Calgary firefighter killed fighting Jasper wildfire laid to rest
Family and friends of Morgan Kitchen gathered at Centre Street Church Central Campus in Calgary Saturday morning for his funeral.
Regina
'They are our friends': Paw-sitive gathering held for dog lovers in Regina
The first ever Dog Paaws on the Pavement event was held in the parking lot of Regina's Southland Mall on Saturday.
Regina hockey leagues face off over ice time at Brandt Centre
Ice time at Regina’s Brandt Centre is causing a controversy as a new privately owned league has bumped some long-time users of the space on short notice.
-
'Best looking criminal': Rooster apprehended by Regina Police finds sanctuary
A video of a rooster in the back of a Regina police cruiser has been making its rounds on social media.
Saskatoon
Severe thunderstorms expected in Sask.
Parts of Saskatchewan are under a severe thunderstorm watch as Environment Canada warns of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rain.
A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest
Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
Vancouver
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into lamppost: Abbotsford police
A motorcyclist died after crashing into a lamppost in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, according to local police.
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
-
More emergency room closures hit B.C. this weekend
As has frequently been the case this summer and for the last few years, the weekend began with emergency department closures at multiple hospitals around B.C.
Vancouver Island
Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island Saturday night
Thunderstorms, including “heavy downpours” and strong winds, are in the forecast for southwestern B.C. late Saturday evening.
Low water levels affecting salmon migration in B.C. streams: DFO
Low water levels brought on by years of severe drought, paired with meagre snowpack and rainfall, are leaving B.C.'s salmon in a compromising position during their spawning migration, a fisheries expert warns.
-
Broke and broken: Report says Canada's public transit in critical funding state
A new analysis warns that Canada's major cities are struggling to keep their transit systems running, and says public transit is heading for a 'downward spiral' unless major new streams of operating revenue open up.