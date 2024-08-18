Heavy rain expected in the GTA Sunday as rough weather lingers for another day

Residents of southern Ontario are waking up to another wet and rainy day as a storm system lingers over parts of the province.

Environment Canada says a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect for a region that includes the Greater Toronto Area, with more than 100 millimetres of precipitation expected in some areas.

The showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to taper off by Monday afternoon and become isolated showers.

The rain in the region is part of a larger storm system that wreaked havoc yesterday in southern Ontario.

A tornado touched down in the community of Ayr, about 115 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed the twister touched down around 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing with it winds that reached 165 kilometres an hour.

The project's executive director, David Sills, says his teams are still assessing how big the storm was.

"We've got trees down in every direction possible," Sills added, but he admitted, "This one was on the weak side."

Southern and southwestern Ontario are not the only parts of the province dealing with powerful winds and stormy weather.

Environment Canada has a heavy rainfall warning active in the North Bay area.

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected in the region throughout Sunday, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour throughout the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.