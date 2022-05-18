Hazel McCallion throws support behind Doug Ford for Ontario premier

Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has officially thrown her support behind Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford for premier ahead of the Ontario election.

In an endorsement video obtained by CTV News Toronto, the 101 year old calls the PC leader "a people's premier."

"Over the years, I feel I've seen enough politicians and elections come and go," McCallion says while sitting in front of a PC-blue background.

"Real leaders don't show up with problems, they show up with solutions. They don't find excuses to delay and say no. Real leaders say yes."

The statement echoes the PC leader's primary campaign strategy, in which Ford is portrayed as a "yes" man who will "get it done."

The video ends with that very same phrase and Ford's signature election jingle.

McCallion has been a long-time supporter of Ford's, so the endorsement doesn't come as a surprise.

A few months ago, the then-sitting PC government named the new Hurontario LRT after the former Mississauga mayor. She was also appointed special advisor to the premier back in 2019, although she turned down the role because her schedule couldn't accommodate it.

Last year Ford even stopped by McCallion's home during the pandemic to celebrate her centenary birthday.

