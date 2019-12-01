TORONTO -- A winter travel advisory is in effect for Toronto today as a mix of ice pellets, freezing drizzle, and snow arrive in the region.

The advisory, which was issued on Saturday, warns of a “wintry mix of weather” that is expected to begin in the GTA this morning.

“Precipitation will likely begin as ice pellets with a risk of freezing rain before transitioning to snow late in the morning or early afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “The snow is then expected to taper off later in the afternoon to freezing drizzle or flurries.”

The national weather agency noted that some areas could see snow and ice pellet accumulations of between five and 10 centimetres.

Travel on roads will likely become hazardous at times, Environment Canada’s advisory added.

“Some additional snowfall is possible later tonight with a few centimetres likely,” Environment Canada said.

Mark Mills, the road operations superintendent for the City of Toronto, said salt trucks are already out, adding that today will be an “all hands on deck” event.

“For today, please avoid travel if possible. If you need to travel today, please plan ahead,” he said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

“If you drive, please slow down. Drive to the conditions of the roadway. Please give yourself time and space for our cyclists, pedestrians.”

If the forecast is correct, Mills said, plows will likely be out on the major roadways at around noon.

He said the main goal of road operations today is to make sure that the sidewalks, streets, and highways are clear for the Monday morning commute.

“It is a test with these mixed precipitation events,” he said. “We will have to be diligently patrolling.”

Some light freezing rain started to fall at Toronto Pearson International Airport at around 8 a.m. and flight delays and cancellations have already been reported.

Officials are urging travellers to check their flight status before leaving the house today.

Environment Canada is also warning of strong wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour, resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility.

High winds are likely to blame for falling glass at a busy intersection in the Financial District early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were forced to shut down the intersection of King Street West and Yonge Street due to glass falling from a high floor of a skyscraper in the area.