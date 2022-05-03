Have you recently bought a house? We want to hear from you
Home sales in Canada may have fallen slightly in March, but it doesn't make them much more affordable.
According to the Canadian Real Estate Association, national home sales fell back by about 5.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis—resulting in an average home price of about $796,000.
That average home price is dependent on location, with some areas—in particular, larger metropolitan centres—rising well above a million dollars.
Real estate brokerage Royal LePage said in April the average price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area is about $1,269,900 and is forecasted to surpass $1.3 million by the end of the year.
Chief Financial Commentator Patricia Lovett-Reid attributes the hot real estate marked to a lack of supply, resulting in bidding wars among potential buyers.
But some people have been lucky enough to outbid their peers and snag some prime real estate. Have you purchased a home recently? CTV News Toronto would like to hear from you.
Email us at torontotips@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.
Your comments may be used in a CTVNewsToronto.ca story.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through.
Conservatives told not to comment on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
Conservative members of Parliament were told not to comment on a stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights, CTV News has confirmed.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur was remembered at a national funeral Tuesday as a father, a teammate and a person of exceptional generosity who inspired generations of Quebecers both on and off the ice.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Johnny Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Amber Heard
After 13 days of testimony, attorneys for Johnny Depp have rested their case in their defamation trial against Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, alleging that a 2018 op-ed she penned defamed him and caused him to lose work in Hollywood.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
What's next for abortion after U.S. Supreme Court leak?
The nation's capital has a long tradition of stunning leaks, from national security secrets to political scandals, but this week's disclosure of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision is one for the history books. The document obtained by Politico shows a majority of justices could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.
Montreal
-
National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
Union drive in full swing at Amazon warehouse in Montreal
A unionization campaign is underway at an Amazon warehouse in Montreal as one of North America's largest employers stares down more labour drives -- with only one successful so far.
-
Montreal Climate Summit: new buildings will be 'zero-emission' by 2025
Montreal buildings will be fully powered by renewable energy by 2040 rather than 2050, according to Mayor Valerie Plante.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Possible van Holst punishment to be voted on by London City Council
London, Ont. Coun. Michael van Holst will learn his possible punishment at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
-
Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
Kitchener
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Heavy rain expected Tuesday in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says much of southwestern Ontario can expect "significant" rainfall on Tuesday.
-
'It's insane': Waterloo woman describes chaos due to Pearson airport delays
Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and one Waterloo woman is sharing her experience with CTV News.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart in New Sudbury reopened after brief closure
The Walmart store on Lasalle Boulevard in New Sudbury has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday.
-
West Nipissing council dysfunction prompts province to intervene
The Ontario government will be monitoring meetings of the West Nipissing council for the rest of the term and is ordering the municipality to fill a council seat that has been vacant for almost two years.
-
West Nipissing police investigate hit-and-run involving a scooter
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a driver struck someone riding a three-wheel scooter Monday afternoon and then fled the scene.
Ottawa
-
City finance committee approves $150 million in funding for new Civic Campus
The city of Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee has taken a first step toward providing $150 million to the Ottawa Hospital to help pay for the new Civic Campus.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday; hospitalizations steady
Ottawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city today, with hospitalizations holding steady.
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Windsor
-
'It's heartbreaking': Leamington landmark will remain closed because of an unpaved parking lot and drainage issues
Birdie’s Perch, a popular take-out restaurant near Point Pelee National Park, will not be reopening for the busy 2022 tourist season.
-
'This feeling is hard to describe': Amherstburg woman wins $1 milion with Lotto 6/49
An Amherstburg grandmother plans to renovate her home and drop her work schedule to part time now that she’s $1 million dollars richer.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 58 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 49 hospitalizations and three additional deaths on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigation
An Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.
-
Chi-Cheemaun ferry beginning on time despite March fire
The Chi-Cheemaun ferry is expected to begin operating on time despite suffering damage caused by a fire in March.
-
Essa Township residents asked to refrain from cutting their lawns
Essa Township encourages residents to wait a little longer before cutting their grass with its 'No Mow May' initiative to help support local pollinators.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
Performers anxious as East Coast Music Awards week set to begin in Fredericton
Events surrounding the 2022 East Coast Music Awards are set to begin Wednesday in Fredericton, N.B.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal crash in Midnapore
Calgary police are investigating a fatal crash in the community of Midnapore.
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum gifted $1.5M for rooftop terrace
A Calgary organization has donated $1.5 million to the Glenbow Museum to support ongoing renovations, including the creation of a new rooftop terrace.
Winnipeg
-
17 Winnipeg properties advised to build dikes by Friday: city
The City of Winnipeg said it has identified 27 private properties at risk of river flooding based on the latest provincial forecast and data.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperation
The jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
-
Fisher River rises, causing more damage in flooded Manitoba community
More people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to cause damage in southern Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Illicit drug overdose toll down in March, but still a record-breaking number of deaths so far in 2022
A report from British Columbia's coroner service shows that despite a slightly lower death toll in March, 2022 is still shaping up to be the deadliest year in the province's overdose crisis.
-
B.C.'s emergency alerts expanding to include threats from floods, wildfires
B.C. is expanding the use of its wireless emergency alerts to include imminent threats from floods and wildfires, the province's public safety minister announced Tuesday.
-
B.C. executive given half-million-dollar fine, ban from market activities over illegal distribution of services
A Metro Vancouver executive has been ordered to pay half a million dollars for illegally distributed securities.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
1 shot on Samson Cree Nation, shooter still at large: RCMP
The person responsible for a shooting on Samson Cree Nation in late April is still at large, according to Mounties.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.