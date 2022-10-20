'Hate-motivated graffiti' found at Thornhill mosque the latest in rising Islamophobic vandalism, threats: NCCM

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after “hate-motivated graffiti” was found at an Islamic centre in Thornhill last week.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it is the latest incident amid a broader increase in Islamophobic vandalism, threats and harassment in the country recently, stemming from the anti-government protests happening in Iran.

York Regional Police responded to a property damage call last Friday at the Imam Mahdi Islamic Centre on Bayview Avenue, just north of Steeles Avenue East in Thornhill.

Police say that on Oct. 13, a male suspect spray-painted three areas of the mosque with “derogatory, anti-Iranian language, written in Farsi, aimed towards the Iranian government.”

He then left the property, but his image was captured by a security camera, according to police.

The man is described as being approximately five-foot-ten, with a thin to medium build and his face was covered by what could have been a bandana. He was last seen wearing a short jacket, baseball cap, jeans and light-coloured shoes.

The mosque released a statement on Thursday in response to the incident.

“The vandalism marks a frightening escalation of Islamophobia that the Imam Mahdi Islamic Centre has faced in the last few weeks as part of the backlash against Muslims in the aftermath of what is happening in Iran,” the statement said.

The NCCM organized a press conference Thursday morning to “address recent Islamophobic vandalism and threats directed at the community.” It was initially slated to take place at the centre but was moved online due to security concerns.

“Once again, the Islamic community is being pushed into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” said Nadia Hasan, Chief Operating Officer of the NCCM.

Hasan said that people have made unfounded accusations that the Islamic centre in Thornhill is an agent of the Iranian government, adding that the centre has received bomb threats, while individual members of the mosque have been threatened as well.

Nayerah Akbarzadeh, a long-time member of the centre, said that she understands why people in Iran are angry with their government, but says she believes there should be peaceful dialogue here in Canada, rather than vandalism and threats of violence.

“We should be tolerant,” she said. “We should be teaching our children what real justice looks like.”

Akbarzadeh also said that she’s been told privately by other members of the centre that she shouldn’t go to the mosque because of safety concerns. Hasan, however, pointed out that the centre is increasing its security.

Police are asking anyone with information about the reported vandalism at the Imam Mahdi Islamic Centre to contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, email 2356@yrp.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.