A Toronto-based rapper sought for a Dec. 2020 shooting that injured a woman as well as a social media call for gun violence in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood is in now custody after he was allegedly found with several handguns this week.

Early in the morning of Dec. 12, 2020, police were called to Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue for a shooting, where they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to hospital and has since recovered.

The next day, police named 32-year-old Rowan Atkins, also known as Rolexx Homi, as a suspect and issued a warrant for attempted murder.

Atkins was also sought at the time of the shooting for an incident on social media that occurred in Aug. 2020 where he urged his followers to “shoot everyone in Regent Park.”

On Monday, July 12, police searched an address in Toronto and also stopped three men in a car.

Officers allegedly located two Glock 9mm pistols, three overcapacity magazines including a large drum magazine, a quantity of drugs and a tactical vest.

Atkins and two other men were taken in to custody.

The rapper was charged with 30 offences including attempted murder, break and enter, threatening bodily harm and weapons and drug charges.

Another man in the vehicle, 28-year-old Jordan Mendez, was allegedly on parole for a manslaughter sentence at the time he was detained.

He was charged with 11 offences.

A third man, identified by police as Kyle Geante-Johnson, 23, was charged with 13 offences.

All three men were remanded into custody while they await a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2510.