Hamilton transit workers to hit the picket lines as strike gets underway

Hamilton residents will need to find another way to get around this morning as a transit strike gets underway in the city.

The city’s transit workers officially went on strike as of midnight.

Talks between the city and some 900 transit workers represented by ATU local 107 broke down on Tuesday and the municipality advised residents to begin preparing for a strike.

According to the city, the sticking point in negotiations has been around wages.

"The City maintains that its position is fair and reasonable. It would ensure that City transit workers remain among the highest paid in Ontario, ranking third among transit comparators, behind Mississauga and Brampton," the City of Hamilton said in a statement earlier this week.

"The ATU Local 107’s offer significantly exceeds the City’s offer on wages alone. This increase would be unsustainable for Hamilton taxpayers. Further, it would create significant instability in the labour relations environment in the early stages of the bargaining cycle with the City’s 11 bargaining units."

The city suggested residents consider using bike share, e-scooter, car share services or taxis to get around. The city accessible DART service is unaffected by the strike.

For their part, transit workers say they are fighting "for a living wage that keeps pace with inflation."

The union is holding a rally and press conference at the Frank Cooke Terminal at 10 a.m.