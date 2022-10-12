'Hamilton' slated to return to Toronto stage this winter after COVID-19 delays

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Tickets for the Canadian premiere of smash musical "Hamilton" will go on sale on Oct. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Tickets for the Canadian premiere of smash musical "Hamilton" will go on sale on Oct. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • 'Life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash

    All roads in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road have reopened following a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.

    Two people were sent to hospital after a crash at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Highbury Avenue on Oct. 11, 2022. (Source: @SmokeyJonesy/Twitter)

  • School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck

    A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Wednesday morning. The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton