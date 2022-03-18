Hamilton school board extending mask mandates following March Break
Hamilton’s public school board is moving forward with plans to keep its mask mandate in place after Monday but its cutting its post March Break “transition period” short and will now make masks optional for students and staff as of next month.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board had previously planned to keep its mask requirement in place until April 15 but at a meeting earlier this week trustees voted to lift the policy two weeks sooner than expected on April 1.
The move comes after Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore refused formal requests from several schools boards to delay lifting the mask mandate, including the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board.
It should be noted that HWDSB did not ask the Ontario government for permission to extend the mask mandate as some boards did.
“By introducing a two-week transition period, as we implement provincial direction, we aim to mitigate challenges related to increased socialization during the March break, support students needing to request a move to remote learning and support the well-being of all students and staff as we navigate significant changes together,” HWDSB Chair Dawn Danko said in a statement released earlier this week.
Premier Doug Ford has previously warned boards against choosing to extend mandatory mask policies, remarking last week that “they aren't medical experts” and should follow provincial guidance.
However, a number of experts have questioned the Ford government’s decision to lift the mask mandate in schools just as students return from the March Break, including the Children’s Health Coalition and the Ontario Principal’s Council.
In a memo sent to parents on Thursday, the HWDSB said that by delaying the lifting of the mask requirement until April 1 the hope is that they can “mitigate the spread of COVID after March Break.”
“Students and staff will be required to wear masks (non-medical or medical) while indoors at school and on buses until April 1, and will be strongly encouraged to continue masking after this date, the memo states.
