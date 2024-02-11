Hamilton police investigating homicide in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found with severe injuries at a home in Stoney Creek on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.
In a news release issued Sunday morning, police said officers were called to a home near Trafalgar and Mud Street at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered a man suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.
According to police, the suspect and victim were known to each other and witnesses told officers that the male suspect fled the residence after an altercation with the victim.
Police said the suspect, who was believed to be in the area for about 30 minutes prior to the incident, fled in a small, dark-coloured SUV. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Trafalgar toward Mud Street.
Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.
Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage of the area to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843.
