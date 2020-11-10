TORONTO -- Police in Hamilton are investigating the city’s 14th homicide after a body was found deceased.

In a tweet published Tuesday morning, police said the unidentified male body was located in the area of Duke and MacNab streets, in the city’s Durand neighbourhood, at an unspecified time.

Hamilton’s Major Crime unit is now investigating, but officers admit there is a limited amount of information related to the incident at this time.

Residents should expect to see a police presence in the area as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the discovery is asked to contact police at 905-546-3843.