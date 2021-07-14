TORONTO -- Hamilton’s chief of police is thanking those who intervened in an attack on a Muslim mother and daughter Monday night in what investigators are labelling a hate crime.

“We continue to be outraged by these blatant acts of hatred. We stand with the Muslim community here in Hamilton and across the country in condemning Islamophobia,” Chief Frank Bergen said in an address posted to Twitter Wednesday morning.

On July 12, Hamilton police say that a mother and daughter were walking through a parking lot in the Ancaster Meadowlands when a man pulled out of a parking spot and almost struck one of the victims.

Police said the interaction quickly escalated to the suspect uttering death threats towards the victims while hurling racial slurs targeting the Muslim community.

The mother and daughter ran across the street and hid to evade the suspect, who police said was searching for the pair.

Investigators say the suspect located the victims and then threatened to kill them before one of the victims ran screaming for help and witnesses intervened.

“To those individuals who witnessed the attack on Monday night and who intervened: Thank you, it took courage. Your actions demonstrate the community we want to be,” Bergen said.

A 40-year-old male suspect taken into custody in connection with the incident is facing three counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of dangerous operation and one count of failure to comply.

He appeared in a Hamilton courtroom on Tuesday.

Reaction to the incident was swift, with even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighing in on what he described as a disturbing attack.

“I strongly condemn this violent, hateful, and abhorrent behaviour. It has no place in our country or any of our communities. We will continue to stand together and take action,” he said in a tweet published Tuesday evening.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims issued echoed the PM’s comments while urging the federal government to commit to taking stronger action to combat Islamophobia.

"We at the National Council of Canadian Muslims were deeply saddened to hear of yet another terrifying, seemingly- Islamophobia motivated attack on two Muslim women wearing hijab in Hamilton," it reads.

"Enough is enough. The government must commit to taking stronger action. Our family could have been seriously hurt -and we cannot allow these things to keep happening."

Ontario NDP leader and Hamilton Centre MPP Andrea Horwarth also spoke out on the incident via Twitter.

"My heart is with the women who endured this hateful attack, their family & Muslim communities across Hamilton and Ontario. Everyone deserves to walk down the street in peace, without fear," she said.

