Hamilton police ask residents to shelter after barricaded man involved in double homicide fires shots

Hamilton police continue to negotiate with a man believed to be involved in the murders of two people in Stoney Creek on Saturday who has been barricaded inside a home for hours.

Police said the man in his 50s fired shots from the residence near Jones Road and Barton Street late Saturday evening, prompting them to advise nearby residents to shelter in their basements.

“This is an ongoing situation,” they tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. “Police continue to work towards a peaceful resolution.”

Hamilton police are investigating the deaths of two people in Stoney Creek.

The “active situation” began around 6 p.m. when police first tweeted about an ongoing investigation in the area.

Police said the man is believed to be involved in a double homicide. Few details about that incident have been released.

Just after 9:45 p.m., police tweeted that officers had made contact with the man.

Police said they will not release further information until the situation is resolved.