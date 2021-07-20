TORONTO -- Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old suspect in connection with the deadly stabbing of a Brampton man at a motel in Hamilton over the weekend.

The victim – identified by police Monday as 40-year-old Christopher La Rose – was visiting the motel in Hamilton's east end on July 18 at around 9:45 a.m. when a suspect arrived at the unit and physically attacked him, Hamilton police said.

La Rose was stabbed during the attack and fled eastbound on foot on Queenston Road, where he eventually collapsed.

Images from the scene showed blood on the sidewalk, along with scattered items.

The suspect fled before police arrived. Investigators said that they were reviewing CCTV video in an effort to identify those involved.

Police said Tuesday that they have now issued an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as 40-year-old Myles Blackburn of Hamilton. Police said Blackburn is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with La Rose’s killing.

Blackburn is described as standing six-foot-four and weighing around 190 pounds. Police also released a photo of him Tuesday.

Investigators added that the weapon used in the attack has not been recovered and that Blackburn should be considered dangerous. Anyone who spots him is being advised not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

The fatal stabbing is Hamilton's 10th homicide of the year.