TORONTO -- Halton police say one person was taken to hospital following a stabbing on Saturday.

The incident occurred on McCraney Street early this morning.

Police say an altercation broke out in the area and one person sustained a stab wound.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety,” Halton police said in a news release issued on Saturday morning.

“Officers will continue to be in the area throughout the day investigating the incident.”

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.