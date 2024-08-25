TORONTO
Toronto

    • Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'significant tragedy': police

    Firearm, ammunition and high capacity magazine seized at Winona Peach Festival on August 24, 2024. (Hamilton Police) Firearm, ammunition and high capacity magazine seized at Winona Peach Festival on August 24, 2024. (Hamilton Police)
    Share

    Hamilton police say officers prevented “a significant tragedy” when they arrested a 23-year-old man who was allegedly in possession of a gun at Winona Peach Festival Saturday night.

    Police said officers on patrol at the festival held at Winona Park on Barton Street saw a disturbance break out near the midway between two men.

    As officers were approaching, bystanders notified them that one of the men had a firearm. Police said officers quickly apprehended the man, who allegedly had a gun with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition.

    “This took place at a time and location that was filled with hundreds of people, including children and families,” police said in a news release on Sunday.

    The man was charged with several offences, including possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited weapon.

    “The actions of these officers prevented what could have been a significant tragedy,” police said.

    Man assaulted with baseball bat near Winona Peach Festival

    Around 10:30 p.m., police received another call about a disturbance in a parking lot close to the festival. A group of males were reportedly attacking another man with a baseball bat.

    When officers arrived, the group fled. Meanwhile, the victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at 905-546-2919 or arodgers@hamiltonpolice.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News