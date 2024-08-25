Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'significant tragedy': police

Hamilton police say officers prevented “a significant tragedy” when they arrested a 23-year-old man who was allegedly in possession of a gun at Winona Peach Festival Saturday night.

Police said officers on patrol at the festival held at Winona Park on Barton Street saw a disturbance break out near the midway between two men.

As officers were approaching, bystanders notified them that one of the men had a firearm. Police said officers quickly apprehended the man, who allegedly had a gun with a high-capacity magazine and ammunition.

“This took place at a time and location that was filled with hundreds of people, including children and families,” police said in a news release on Sunday.

The man was charged with several offences, including possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a prohibited weapon.

“The actions of these officers prevented what could have been a significant tragedy,” police said.

Man assaulted with baseball bat near Winona Peach Festival

Around 10:30 p.m., police received another call about a disturbance in a parking lot close to the festival. A group of males were reportedly attacking another man with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, the group fled. Meanwhile, the victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator at 905-546-2919 or arodgers@hamiltonpolice.ca.