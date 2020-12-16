TORONTO -- Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says a GTA-wide lockdown is needed to bring the number of COVID-19 cases down as there is evidence that people are "region-hopping."

During her weekly COVID-19 briefing, Crombie said aggregate cellphone data showed that people continue to cross regions to shop, dine out, and visit family and friends, more so than during the first wave.

She believes that it has led to more community spread.

"I know this holiday season is not what any of us wanted. But we all have to continue to listen to the advice of public health. I know how tempting it will be to make some exceptions, like going over to your neighbour's house for a cup of coffee or a casual drink or having extended family over for a small gathering or going to visit a loved one or to the family cottage," she said.

"But I'm asking you please, please don't do this. We've already made such enormous sacrifices, and we're moving closer and closer to the end game."

Toronto Mayor John Tory echoed Crombie's sentiments earlier in the day, calling for stricter restrictions in the GTA.

"We need to have something that is truly going to apply across the whole region. Because I think people are finding it too easy to move back and forth, and we have to discourage them from doing so," Tory said.

He said that increasing restrictions may be more palatable over the second half of December, as schools are closed and business activity is reduced.

While the number of cases in the region is plateauing, Crombie said she expects Peel will remain in the lockdown level of the province's five-tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions over the holidays.

"I am encouraged that the rate of growth has slowed down. And I believe we would be in a much worse position had the province not taken the measures that they had," she said.

"I know many people have been holding out hope that we'll be we will be moved out of lockdown before the holiday season. And while the province has not yet announced their decision, we are anticipating that Peel, Mississauga will remain in the grey-lockdown zone over the holidays."

With vaccines arriving in Peel next week, Crombie said it is now more important than ever to adhere to public health measures.

Given the spikes in cases recorded after Thanksgiving and other holidays in the past few months, the mayor is worried that Mississauga will see a larger spike of infections after Christmas.

Crombie warned that it could mean a prolonged lockdown in January.

"Our small businesses will have to remain closed for in-person shopping and dining, gyms and recreation centers, event spaces will have to remain closed, and people will have to continue to limit their in-person contact to just their immediate households. I really hope that that's reason enough for you to listen to the rules over the holidays," she said.

"If it's not, then I want you to think about the situation that our hospitals are facing. Because right now, Ontario hospitals are dealing with more than 900 COVID cases close to as many as there were during the peak of the first wave."

The CEO of Ontario Health sent out a memo Tuesday ordering hospitals to prepare to activate their surge capacity plans within 48 hours.

Crombie also wants residents to think about the outbreaks at 19 long-term care homes, 14 retirement homes, and three group homes in the city before deciding to ignore public health advice.

"We can't lose sight of why we're making these huge sacrifices. We're doing this to protect our most vulnerable residents," Crombie said.

"Your decisions over the holidays can have a dire impact on the spread of this virus."

While the city has no intention to send enforcement officers to people's homes this holiday season, Crombie warned that they will not hesitate to respond to calls about large gatherings and hand out fines.

Last week, 35 tickets were given to people at private gatherings in Mississauga.

"I want to thank the majority the vast majority of Mississauga residents who are following public health guide, do so over the holidays. But what's clear is that not everyone is getting just how serious the situation is," the mayor said.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row.

Dr. Loh, Peel Region's medical officer of health, said the situation in the region remains "incredibly fragile" even though vaccines will be arriving soon.

"Let me be clear; an approved vaccine does not help you if you have not received it. Inventing seatbelts didn't immediately make cars safer. It was changed over the long term that finally brought safety about. Similarly, until a vaccine is widely available, we all remain vulnerable, and at risk, we can all spread COVID-19," Loh said.

"This is why we must continue to stick to the precautions as this vaccine rolls out."

He noted that Peel continues to see higher rates of community transmission.

That's why the doctor said it is vital not to gather this holiday and celebrate only with those that you live with or with one consistent other household if you live alone.

"Holidays are not essential activities, no matter how much we love them," Loh said.

"COVID-19 doesn't have the same emotional attachment to the sights and sounds of the season that we do. It is simply looking to spread from person to person."