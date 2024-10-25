GTA reception centre for asylum seekers won’t be ready before winter
Officials in Peel Region are expressing trepidation about opening a promised welcome centre for refugees near Pearson airport in the absence of guarantees that other municipalities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) will be able to quickly house them.
“We can’t fully open the reception centre operations until we have some confidence that other municipalities are going to be able to take those asylum seekers,” Peel Region’s director of social development, planning and partnerships Jason Hastings said.
“You don’t want to aggregate all the demand in Peel for the whole GTHA and not have places to be able to push people out to so that they can get settled in those respective communities,” he told a recent meeting of the region’s Government Relations Committee.
The reception centre was one of the initiatives that was put forward last year as refugees and asylum claimants were spilling out onto the streets at a downtown Toronto shelter intake centre on Peter Street, many of them having been sent there after landing at Pearson.
It was also prompted by the death of an asylum-seeker camped out outside of a former Peel Region shelter.
The federal government eventually came forward to provide $7 million toward a reception centre for refugees near the airport. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said at the time that the centre could be operational within months.
But in a news conference on Toronto’s winter services plan for the homeless population earlier this week, city staff said they still have no opening date for the project.
“The Peter Street respite is a very busy place. People continue to arrive there directly from the airport,” General Manager of Shelter and Support Services Gord Tanner told reporters.
He said Toronto officials are “still waiting for an opening date” from Peel for the reception centre, which is meant to take some pressure off of GTA shelters as a first point of contact for asylum seekers.
But Hastings told Peel’s Government Relations Committee that while the reception centre could open by February, there is concern that the capacity will still not exist across the GTHA to receive the newcomers into the various municipal shelter systems.
“At this point in time, I have to say we are questioning the capacity of other municipalities to be able to accept asylum claimants, partly because they don’t have tools like subsidies to be able to get people housed, but also because they’re just lacking shelter spaces in some of their communities,” Hastings said.
He added that the region has good working relationships with some of the other GTHA municipalities, but the capacity just might not be there.
“We are questioning the extent to which we can triage the full number of asylum claimants that arrive in the GTHA every month,” he said.
Region, feds working on timeline
In an email to CP24.com, Mayor Brown lauded the opening of the first floor of the Spectrum Way shelter site in Mississauga, a four-storey converted office building focused on asylum claimants, as a “significant milestone.”
The site will serve two functions; a regional reception centre offering a stay of up to five days to triage asylum seekers and offer them key services before they move elsewhere in the GTHA, and a longer-term dedicated shelter where asylum seekers can stay up to 90 days.
The 90-day shelter now has 88 beds, with 500 more expected to be added in the first quarter of 2025.
According to Peel Region, the reception centre is expected to eventually have space for up to 179 individuals. It will offer them a variety of on-site settlement, health and social supports before directing them to spaces in other municipalities.
However Brown said its scale and the level of cooperation with other municipalities will be “dependent on federal funding decisions.”
“It was important that we prioritized shelter beds first and foremost to ensure we have appropriate shelter capacity as the winter months approach. The reception centre component is dependent on the ability of other municipalities to house and settle asylum claimants in their communities.”
Brown said the region is working with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to determine the “process and timing” for opening service at the reception centre.
In an email to CP24.com, IRCC noted that it increased its financial support for the project from $7 million to $22 million through the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) after Peel submitted an updated proposal in July.
The statement said IRCC “will continue to engage with Peel Region” on plans to establish a reception centre.
It noted that the IHAP program is receiving another $1.1 billion over three years, with funding in 2026-27 conditional on provincial and municipal investments in “permanent transitional housing solutions for asylum claimants.”
Chow says GTA can’t wait
Asked about the possible delay of the reception centre, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that it’s needed now.
“To the good people that are organizing the Peel reception centre, do it now,” Chow said when CP24 asked her about the centre at a media availability this week. “The last time this was negotiated was December last year. We’re now quickly approaching a year. We cannot wait to open up that reception centre.”
She added that her city is “doing its part,” with a shelter system where more than 50 per cent of users are asylum seekers.
“Six thousand refugee claimants are in our shelters,” Chow said. “No other cities, no other municipalities across Canada have taken as many, have sheltered so many refugees claimants. We will continue to do our part.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Four arrested in Poland over alleged plot to send explosives via courier to Canada, U.S.
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.
DEVELOPING Four arrested in Poland over alleged plot to send explosives via courier to Canada, U.S.
Polish authorities have arrested four individuals they allege planned to send parcels containing camouflaged explosives and dangerous materials to Canada and the United States, according to Poland’s government website.
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults
Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.
Mother sues AI chatbot company Character.AI, Google over son's suicide
A Florida mother has sued artificial intelligence chatbot startup Character.AI, accusing it of causing her 14-year-old son's suicide in February and saying he became addicted to the company's service and deeply attached to a chatbot it created.
DNA tests identify 19th-century teenager's skull found in Illinois home's wall
Investigators have determined that a skull discovered in the wall of an Illinois home in 1978 was that of an Indiana teenager who died more than 150 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.
High-ranking Ont. police officer allegedly sped through a school zone, says report, but details are still murky
An Ontario police force has been accused of letting a deputy chief off the hook for speeding tickets. The results of an investigation into the allegations have not been provided, despite repeated requests for details.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant said he was 'sick to his stomach' at the revelations about sexual abuse at a youth rehabilitation centre in Riviere-des-Prairies.
-
Man, woman dead after house fire west of Montreal: police
A man and a woman are dead after a house fire west of the Island of Montreal in the municipality of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
-
After years of legal battles, Montreal suburb finally kills deer in park
A Montreal suburb with a park overpopulated with white-tailed deer says it has carried out the first phase of its cull, with 64 animals killed.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
E-scooters found parked at the bottom of the drained Rideau Canal
An unusual item was found parked at the bottom of the historic Rideau Canal as Parks Canada drained the water this week – electric scooters.
-
17 vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz this week in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service says 17 vehicles have been taken out of service during the execution of a safety blitz this week in the capital.
Northern Ontario
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
Mining opportunities creating economic optimism in northern Ontario businesses
The president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce says that while there is a lot of concern around the provincial economy, northern business owners are the most confident about the current opportunity and growth.
-
Ontario plans to bar international students from medical schools starting in 2026
Ontario will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026, and will also cover tuition for more than 1,000 students who commit to becoming a family doctor in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
-
House fire in St. Clements
Fire crews responded to a house fire in St. Clements Thursday night.
-
Department of National Defence to assess Kitchener park for unexploded artillery
Knollwood Park in Kitchener is flagged for assessment by the Department of National Defence (DND) for unexploded munitions from when it was used during the Second World War.
London
-
EMDC death being investigated by London police
Around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services were called to the 700 block of Exeter Road after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive man.
-
$500,000 drug bust on Walpole Island, four people charged
The use of a search warrant on Walpole Island First Nation has netted over $500,000 in drugs. On Oct. 18, several agencies including Lambton OPP and Walpole Island Police Service responded to an address on Union Hal Road.
-
Calls for expansion of Goderich port as ships sit with no place to go
Lobbying for a $50-million expansion of Goderich's port, that would see 11 acres of Lake Huron infilled with rock and stone, allowing for new docks, and landing spots for goods from around the world.
Windsor
-
breaking
breaking Windsor police investigating suspicious death
The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
-
Weekend Preview: Halloween edition Oct. 25-27
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.
-
'A shady deal': MP Brian Masse says Ottawa is ignoring Windsorites
Member of Parliament for Windsor West, Brian Masse, stood in parliament today, saying the government is ignoring Windsorites by allowing the upcoming Ambassador Bridge deal to continue.
Barrie
-
Ford blasts Simcoe County councillors over vote to increase salary levels
Ontario Premier Doug Ford blasted a recent vote by County of Simcoe council to instill pay increases for councillors during an unrelated news conference Friday morning.
-
Barrie's first-ever high-rise tower 'unlike anything in Ontario,' developer says
As Barrie faces a housing shortfall, builders are looking to the skies, developing condo towers, including one that stands out unlike anything the city has ever seen.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted in her university dorm room, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Inquest into Winnipeg custody deaths calls for joint police-paramedic response
A Manitoba judge is calling for the creation of a specialized team of police and paramedics to respond when people are in crisis.
-
Winnipeg fire crews battle four overnight blazes throughout the city
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to four separate fires throughout the city overnight.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW 'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
-
Three new schools to be built in Halifax area to meet new demands of communities: province
The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to three new schools that will replace aging infrastructure and meet the new demands of the communities.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Everything you need to know about Edmonton's 311 service, from services to most common complaints
The City of Edmonton often asks people to call 311 to report potholes or parking violations, but there's a lot more the service can do for residents and visitors.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Man who died in Calgary police custody was properly cared for: ASIRT report
An investigation into the death of a man in Calgary police custody earlier this month has concluded that officers did not contribute to his death and that he was cared for properly.
-
North Deerfoot Trail construction project complete, but more work to come
A section of construction work along Deerfoot Trail is now complete, but Calgarians can expect more work to continue on the busy roadway over the next few years.
Regina
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
-
Sask. Marshals Service hats cost too much money, NDP says
The Saskatchewan Party’s planned marshals service was under the spotlight Thursday, as the NDP revealed the government paid over $40,000 for fewer than 100 hats for the new officers' uniforms.
-
Saskatchewan Party, NDP promise to work with Ottawa on homeless supports if elected
Saskatchewan's two major political parties promised Thursday to work with federal partners on finding the best deal for addressing homelessness if they win Monday's provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan forensic investigators unable to identify remains in autopsy
Police have still not confirmed the identity of a body discovered in Prince Albert last week.
-
Man charged with arson following multiple fires in Saskatoon Mayfair neighbourhood
A 31-year-old man has been charged with arson following multiple fires that were deliberately set in the Mayfair neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Vancouver
-
Fight at Burnaby golf course could lead to assault charge
Video has surfaced on social media of a fight on a Burnaby golf course earlier this month, wherein a man appears to strike a fellow golfer with his club.
-
Search crews ramp up recovery mission for man who disappeared near Coquitlam River
Search and rescue crews are working against the clock Friday, trying to locate the body of a man who went missing near the Coquitlam River.
-
Missing man's vehicle found in West Vancouver, search and rescue crews say
Search and rescue crews have been tasked with looking for a missing man whose vehicle was recently found on the North Shore.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues wind warnings for B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver and much of Vancouver Island as a storm system is expected to ravage British Columbia's south coast.
-
Search crews ramp up recovery mission for man who disappeared near Coquitlam River
Search and rescue crews are working against the clock Friday, trying to locate the body of a man who went missing near the Coquitlam River.
-
Police say child porn investigations becoming 'more frequent' as charge laid in New Westminster, B.C.
A New Westminster, B.C., man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in what police say is becoming a more common and resource-intensive kind of investigation with the rise of AI-generated images.