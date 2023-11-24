Ottawa giving Peel Region $7M for reception centre and shelter for refugees and asylum seekers
The federal government says it will provide $7 million to Peel Region to help create a permanent welcome centre to process refugees and asylum seekers.
Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera made the announcement on behalf of Immigration Minister Marc Miller Friday.
"As winter approaches, and with a global migration crisis, it is even more important to ensure people are kept safe," Khera said. "This new reception centre will save lives and alleviate pressure on the Region of Peel. There is no simple answer, but we are confident that with full engagement from all levels of government, we can implement real long-term, sustainable and compassionate measures to ensure that the most vulnerable newcomers to Canada have a roof over their heads.”
The facility will serve as both a reception centre and a temporary shelter, and will be operated in partnership with community organizations with the right skillset to help those who arrive.
GTA municipalities have been calling for the federal government to do more to care for refugees and asylum seekers as overflowing shelter systems around the GTA struggle to keep up with demand for spots. A welcome centre near Pearson International Airport to help match them with appropriate services and shelter space was one of the asks from a meeting of the Big City Mayors.
For many asylum seekers, the next stop after asking for asylum at the airport is a shelter intake centre in Toronto or other GTA municipalities. Earlier this year scores of refugees ended up sleeping on the streets outside a downtown shelter intake centre in Toronto after the city said it would start referring asylum seekers to federal programs because it couldn't keep up with the demand.
Last week, the death of an asylum-seeker camped out outside of a former Peel Region shelter prompted Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to say that it was "beyond comprehension" that the situation had been allowed to get so bad.
Speaking at the announcement Friday, he praised the federal government for fast-tracking its response in the wake of last week's events.
"As I said to (Minister) Miller yesterday, he has saved lives," Brown said. "The Government of Canada has saved lives and prevented potentially hundreds of fatalities. I can't tell you how heartbreaking it was to see this news last week. It was crushing."
He added that having been in government before at the federal level, he appreciates how much effort is involved to make things move quickly.
"It shouldn't have happened," Khera said when asked about the person who died last week. She said the government is "committed" to making sure this sort of thing does not continue to happen.
"Let me be clear, the incidents of this past week are absolutely unacceptable," she said. "But with temperatures dropping every day, we know we must do better if we want to prevent tragedies like this from happening again."
With the weather getting colder, advocates have said the situation is becoming more urgent.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also welcomed the news of the funding for the reception centre Friday, but said much more is needed.
“This new reception centre has the potential to serve as the focal point of a coordinated regional response that ensures refugees have a safe place and a good start to their lives in Canada," Chow said in a statement.
"Next, we have to work together to address the needs of the thousands of refugees who have already arrived in shelters across the region, including the 5,100 the City of Toronto is currently supporting. We have an urgent homelessness crisis, Toronto’s shelters are full as we accommodate nearly 11,000 people each night."
Chow had a back-and-forth on Twitter earlier this week with Miller over the issue.
Through the province, the city has asked the federal government to open up the armouries used by the Ministry Of Defence at Fort York and Moss Park in order to help shelter people. However, Minister Of Defence Bill Blair said Thursday that the space is needed for training and armouries, and that its use as shelter space would not be appropriate.
Khera reiterated Friday that $5 million remains on the table to help the city utilize the Better Living Centre for the unhoused population.
However Chow said Thursday that the city was already in the process of opening the facility as a warming centre with 200 spots and said it did little to help Increase shelter space in the city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Some Home Decorators Collection artificial Christmas trees recalled over fire risk
Home Depot is recalling some of its pre-lit artificial Christmas trees because they could pose a fire hazard.
Trudeau taps marketing guru with self-described Gen Z expertise as new executive communications director
Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
New documentary sheds light on Celine Dion's illness and break from performing
A new documentary is shedding light on the illness that forced Quebec diva Céline Dion to put her career on hold.
Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
Montreal
-
Twenty-two per cent of construction cones in downtown Montreal are 'useless': report
A new report by Montreal's chamber of commerce says about one in five of the ubiquitous orange construction cones in the city's downtown appears to serve no purpose.
-
Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested
A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
London
-
One person in custody after incident at Medway High School
Middlesex OPP have responded to an incident at Medway High School in Arva.
-
'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA
It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.
-
Environmental fund donates in honour of late Goderich mayor
The legacy of Goderich’s former mayor John Grace, will live on in the Maitland River watershed, thanks to his friends at the Goderich Lion’s Club.
Kitchener
-
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Waterloo.
-
Subdued Black Friday in Waterloo Region
It’s Black Friday, meaning many stores are dropping their prices – both online and in-person.
Northern Ontario
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
One killed as collision closes Hwy. 11 near Matheson
Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 is closed Friday morning because of a collision that left one person dead.
Ottawa
-
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley retired from CTV News Ottawa in June 2013 after more than 45 years on the air. He was a brilliant writer, storyteller and beloved by colleagues for whom he served as a mentor.
-
Expect significant delays on OC Transpo buses this weekend for Roosevelt Bridge construction
OC Transpo says bus riders in the west-end should expect delays for repairs on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge this weekend.
-
Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill
The Ottawa Police has laid charged against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.
Windsor
-
Threat investigated at Belle River high school
Essex County OPP are investigating a threat at Belle River District High School.
-
Suspect withdraws cash after debit card left in ATM: WPS
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.
-
Windsor police getting almost $900,000 to help combat car thefts
The Ontario government is giving the Windsor Police Service $899,749.98 over three years to help combat and prevent auto thefts in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Explosive vehicle fire in Springwater Township causes train disruptions
Train traffic was temporarily paused through parts of Simcoe County Thursday evening after a vehicle caught fire near the tracks.
-
Flight from police in a stolen pickup truck ends in weapons and drug charges
The pickup was unoccupied except for a puppy that was abandoned when the occupants fled on foot.
-
Lake-effect snowsqualls could make commute across central Ontario treacherous
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for central Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Disappearance of woman deemed suspicious: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are treating the recent disappearance of a woman as suspicious.
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
Confusion abounds for P.E.I. nurses on $13K incentive payments
Some new nurses on P.E.I. are frustrated after it turned out the jobs they accepted didn’t qualify them for hefty signing bonuses in exchange for committing to two years.
Calgary
-
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
-
Woman, 37, dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 3
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 in southwest Alberta on Thursday evening.
-
Southern Alberta communities receive $1.4M from province for affordable housing upgrades
Five southern Alberta organizations are getting a total of $1.4 million from the province for upgrades on affordable housing units.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government may push back promise to freeze hydroelectric rates
Manitoba's new NDP government may push back a promise to freeze hydroelectric rates for one year.
-
Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times
The Manitoba government is recruiting dozens of allied health-care workers to help speed up discharge times in hospital emergency departments.
-
'One of the scariest things': Blood donors save little girl's life; mom now donates blood
Performing on stage requires nerves of steel and a bit of bravery, and at just 11 years old, hip-hop dancer Samantha Carbert already has both in spades.
Vancouver
-
High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley to remain in custody until Dec. 8
Randall Hopley, a high-risk sex offender whose disappearance sparked a 10-day manhunt, will remain in custody until next month.
-
Survey says 75% of B.C. jobs in next decade will need post-secondary education
The latest labour market survey for British Columbia says 75 per cent of the one million jobs needed over the next decade will require some level of post-secondary education or training.
-
Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash
A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion update to come Friday
After a construction delay and major traffic jams, government officials have "good news" about the southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion.
-
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
-
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.