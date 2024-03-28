TORONTO
Toronto

GTA martial arts coach accused of sexually assaulting minor

Anthony Panes is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. (York Regional Police) Anthony Panes is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. (York Regional Police)
A Newmarket man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at a martial arts club where he was a coach.

York Regional Police say 26-year-old Anthony Panes from Newmarket is facing charges of sexual interference and sexual assault in connection with the alleged incident.

Police did not provide further details about their investigation, including the location of the club where the incident occurred and when it happened, saying they wanted to protect the victim’s identity.

They noted that Panes is known to have worked at other martial arts clubs in the Greater Toronto Area.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward,” police said. “They are being urged to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.

