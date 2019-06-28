

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police say 73 people face charges in a massive gun-and-gang investigation that culminated in raids across the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday.

In a news conference Friday morning, police displayed some of the 23 firearms they seized during the investigation, dubbed "Project Kraken," which targeted an alleged criminal organization known as the Chester Lee gang.

Deputy Chief James Ramer told reporters that 55 people were arrested on Thursday in multiple jurisdictions across the GTA.

Ramer says nearly 600 charges have been laid, including firearms, drugs, and robbery offences.

In addition to the firearms that were seized, Ramer says more than a kilogram each of cocaine and fentanyl were seized, as well as $92,000 cash.

He alleges that some of the guns were seized from tow-truck drivers who were prepared to shoot each other in an ongoing turf war.