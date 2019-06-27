More than 80 people have been arrested across the Greater Toronto Area, as police executed search warrants aimed at dismantling a street gang operating in Scarborough’s Chester Le neighbourhood.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said those who have been apprehended in connection with the investigation were dealing fentanyl across the country. As well, about 23 firearms were seized throughout the investigation, dubbed "Project Kraken."

“The quality of life it reduces in any community is tremendously egregious,” Saunders said. “And the fact that we have an entity that is distributing that drug (fentanyl) is a concern.”

“It’s not just a Toronto issue, it’s an urban issue right across North America.”

Saunders offered few details regarding the raids and arrests, noting a secondary news conference with further information will take place on Friday. He said he wanted to announce the arrests made so far in order to provide information to the communities that were likely disturbed by raids that took place overnight.

The investigation initially began as a firearm investigation, but Saunders said over the course of eight months it became clear to officers that drugs were also being trafficked.

He said the gang, who named themselves after the neighbourhood, primarily operated out of the Victoria Park and Finch avenues area.

The investigation is still ongoing, but officers said they believe a significant blow has been dealt to the hierarchy of the street gang.